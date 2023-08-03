New Case of Violence in Bulgaria: A Man beat his Ex-Girlfriend in Vidin - Held her for Days and Shaved her Head

A 19-year-old young man beat and shaved the head of a 22-year-old woman from Vidin, reports the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

On August 2, at 2:00 p.m., a woman from Vidin reported to the district administration that her granddaughter had been beaten by a young man with whom the girl had previously lived as a family. In the course of the actions taken, the police officers clarified that from July 30 to August 2, the 19-year-old kept the woman in his home against her will, beat her and shaved her head. The act was committed in the conditions of domestic violence.

The case has been notified to the District Prosecutor's Office - Vidin. The injured woman was examined by a medical examiner.

The young man, who has a criminal record, was detained with a police measure for a period of up to 24 hours. The work of the investigative team continues under the supervision of a supervising prosecutor within the framework of the pre-trial proceedings under Article 142a of the Criminal Code.

This is yet another case of domestic violence in Bulgaria. We remind you that on Sunday thousands protested in support of an 18-year-old girl who was brutally abused.

