Bulgaria: Two Young Men were found Dead in the Sofia’s “Lyulin” District
The bodies of two young men were found in the "Lyulin" district of the Bulgarian capital, BTA reports, citing the Ministry of the Interior.
A little later, the prosecutor's office specified that the bodies were discovered yesterday around 3:30 a.m. at night. The dead are 18 and 26 years old, and so far it has been established that they most likely jumped from the eighth floor of an apartment building. Suicidal ideation is under investigation.
So far, in the course of the investigation, inspections have been carried out and witnesses have been interviewed.
There are no reports of a forced death.
