COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 27 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

27 persons were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bulgaria during the past 24 hours. One of them was detected by PCR, and 26 by rapid antigen tests. 70.37% of the new cases proven in the last 24 hours are of persons who have not been vaccinated.

A total of 1,011 tests were performed in the last 24 hours. 51 of them are PCR, and 960 are antigenic. This is shown by the National Information System. The distribution by regions according to the persons' current address is as follows: Blagoevgrad – 1; Burgas – 6; Varna – 2; Kyustendil – 1; Lovech – 2; Plovdiv – 5; Sliven – 2; Sofia city – 5; Stara Zagora – 3.

The proven cases of the coronavirus in Bulgaria are currently 1,309,727. Of these, 1,385 are active. The total number of cured persons is 1,269,900. Of these, 51 were registered in the past 24 hours.

There are a total of 104 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection, admitted to hospital care facilities in the country. Ten of them are in intensive care facilities. There are four persons newly admitted to hospitals. 50% of them are not vaccinated.

A total of 4,613,350 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered in the country so far, of which 8 were administered during the past 24 hours.

According to the National Information System, the coronavirus has been detected in a total of 26,532 medical workers.

There are 38,442 people who have died from the coronavirus infection. No new deaths have been registered in the last 24 hours.

