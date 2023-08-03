Belgrade criticizes Sofia for Not Recognizing a “Serbian Minority”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Ivica Dacic, said in a televised interview for Serbian TV "Pink" that Bulgaria does not recognize national minorities, but on the other hand, reacted to the situation of the Bulgarian national minority in Serbia.

"In Bulgaria, for example, they do not recognize the national minorities, but rather protest against the bad situation of the Bulgarians in Serbia", commented Dacic in the Sunday edition of the program "Novo Yutro".

"If you tell them - what about Serbs in Bulgaria, they say - there are no Serbs in Bulgaria. This is like us saying that there are no Bulgarians in Serbia and then there are no problems for the Bulgarian national minority," the Serbian foreign minister added.

According to the data from the last population census last year, about 12,900 people in Serbia, whose population is about 6.7 million, define themselves as Bulgarians. According to the 2011 census in Bulgaria, 569 people consider themselves Serbians.

