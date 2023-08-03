Weather in Bulgaria: Hot Today, Cool Down expected at the End of the Week

Today will be sunny and hot. A weak southerly wind will blow, in the afternoon in Eastern Bulgaria - a moderate south-easterly wind. The maximum temperatures will be between 35°C and 40°C, in Sofia - around 35°C.

It will be sunny along the Black Sea. A light to moderate southeasterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 27°C and 30°C. The temperature of the sea water is 24°-25°C, north of Cape Kaliakra 20°-21°C, and around Shabla - again around 17°C. The excitement of the sea will be about 2 bales.

In the mountains, the weather will be mostly sunny. There will be a light to moderate southwesterly wind. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 28°C, at 2000 meters - around 22°C.

Friday and Saturday will be sunny and hot, with maximum temperatures in isolated places in the lowlands reaching around 40°C. The wind will be from the east, light to moderate, during the second day it will increase in many areas.

On Saturday evening, under the influence of a cold atmospheric front approaching from the west, the air mass will destabilize over Western Bulgaria. Cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will begin to develop and short-term rain will fall in places with thunder and increasing wind, in some areas the phenomena will be intense, hail is also expected.

On the night of Sunday and on Sunday, the cold atmospheric front will pass through the country. Cumulonimbus clouds will develop and in many places from west to east there will be short-lived, locally intense precipitation with thunderstorms and hail. The wind will shift from the west-northwest and increase. Temperatures in the western half of the country will drop significantly and the prevailing maximum there will be between 23°C and 28°C, while it will still be hot in South-Eastern Bulgaria with temperatures up to 34°-36°C in places.

Monday will be mostly sunny, with more clouds over the mountains, still windy, with the wind tending to start to ease. Maximum temperatures in most of the country will be between 27°C and 32°C.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology