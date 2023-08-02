Which NBA Teams do Major NFL Players and Coaches Support?

You might imagine that the last thing any professional athlete might want to do when they’re not training or playing would be to spend time watching other sports. After all, with the millions of dollars at their disposal wouldn’t they be better on a long vacation or relaxing in their undoubtedly lavish cribs?

But, as it turns out, sports really are in their blood. That’s why at every major event, and quite a few minor ones too, you will see the TV cameras panning to show the sporting celebrities in the crowd. It could be football or it could be baseball – and major tennis finals also always seem to be very popular too.

There are probably a couple of reasons for this fondness for watching other sports. As the NFL week 1 odds indicate, sports people and teams are very competitive – it’s built into their DNA. So, they will be just as invested in watching others do battle as they will be in competing themselves.

Secondly, there’s their celebrity status. So it does no harm at all to be seen out and about rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous from other spheres. The optics, as they say, are good from this kind of exposure and they also make for great content for their social media profiles.

At the side of the basketball court has always been a prime location for spotting every kind of celebrity, and NFL stars are certainly no exception. It’s also a reciprocal arrangement with plenty of NBA players turning up at the Super Bowl and other events. For example, LeBron James is known to be a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys while the Miami Dolphins have always had the unwavering support of Udonis Haslem, regardless of their comparative lack of success.

So who are the biggest fans for the NBA from the NFL? Five names are always in the frame.

David Bakhtiari

Despite the Green Bay Packers’ offensive tackle having been born in California, attended college in Colorado and now playing in Wisconsin, he’s often seen at Boston Celtics games. So he must be very pleased indeed when he looks at the fresh rosters that his team are firm favorites to carry off the title. It could be that he’ll soon be encouraging some fellow Packers players to join him courtside. Reportedly, he has already introduced them to playing the board game Settlers of Catan and even persuaded a number of them to appear in Pitch Perfect 2.

Cam Newton

Newton both started and finished his career at the Carolina Panthers with stint with the New England Patriots in the middle. During this time he also spent quite a few hours watching the Cleveland Cavaliers, especially when his close friend LeBron James was turning out for them. Like his friend, who leads the way with many records to his name, Newton’s career was equally high-achieving. Among the ones he holds to this day are the all-time NFL record for rushing touchdowns by a career quarterback as well as being the first ever rookie quarterback to throw 4,000 yards in a season.

Odell Beckham Jr.

The 2014 Rookie of the Year after joining the New York Jets straight from LSU still found time to watch the Brooklyn Nets on very many occasions. Around the same time Jay-Z was a part-owner of the team, something he had to give up due to a conflict of interest, However, this also ensured that the bleachers were filled with a star-studded crowd including Beyoncé

and many others. Now Beckham is seeing out his playing days with the Baltimore Ravens he no longer has a local team to support, especially following the demise of the Bullets. So maybe we’ll be seeing him back at the Barclays Center soon.

Aaron Rodgers

Now with the New York Jets, Rodgers may be most famous for his touchdown celebration, commonly known as the Celebration Belt as it’s a mime of putting on the kind of belt wrestlers and boxers are awarded. Not only has Rodgers followed the Los Angeles Clippers in the past, he’s now also thought to be the only active NFL player to hold a financial stake in an NBA team as a limited partner in the Milwaukee Bucks ownership group.

Bill O’Brien

And it’s not just NFL players who take a keen interest in the hoops, many of their coaches do too. O’Brien has had a long and varied career that has seen him spend the majority of it with the New England Patriots. While at Houston Texans he was a regular at the Rockets’ home games where, no doubt, he picked up some tips to transfer to the football pitch.

So next time you watch an NBA game, look out for some famous faces of your own from the gridiron. They’re sure to be in the crowd somewhere!