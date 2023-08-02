Bulgaria: A Man beat his Wife and her Father in front of their 16-year-old Girl

A drunken 45-year-old man beat his wife and father-in-law in front of his daughter in Burgas. The report of domestic violence was filed shortly after midnight from an apartment in a building in the "Slaveykov" district, bTV reported.

The police found the 45-year-old man from Burgas, his wife three years older, their 16-year-old daughter and the father of the woman from Burgas, a 78-year-old man.

The wife and her father had visible signs of injuries on their faces - a broken nose and wounds on the head, and stated that they were beaten for no reason by the criminal Burgas resident. He is detained for up to 24 hours.

He was tested with a breathalyzer, and the device read 1.74 per thousand.

It was established that on August 18 the man was again arrested for domestic violence, but no protection order was issued under the Domestic Violence Act.

The work on the case continues by police officers in Burgas.

This is yet another case of domestic violence in Bulgaria. We remind you that on Sunday thousands protested in support of an 18-year-old girl who was brutally abused.

Denkov: It is time for everyone to take their responsibility in order to stop the onslaught of aggression

"Today, once again, people in Bulgaria are angry and they have reason, because we are witnessing another sadistic act that has gone unnoticed by the justice system". This was stated by Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov at the beginning of today's regular government meeting.

"It is shocking both the indifference to the pain of others by officials and the voices of support, albeit rare, for this criminal act that have emerged in recent days. It is time for each of us to take our role and responsibility to stop the onslaught of the aggression and pain in our lives," the prime minister added.

He announced that he was instructing the ministers of justice, home affairs, labor and social policy and education and science to review over the next one week what is not working in their systems and propose changes to reverse this negative trend. They will also have to note the measures that are not only in the domain of the government and that affect other institutions as well.

Denkov expects the forces of law and order to use force when and only when it is absolutely necessary, and the rest of the time to be a force for good. Anyone who does not understand the difference has no place in the internal affairs system, he added.

The Prime Minister called on the people's representatives to adopt the right laws that protect the victims and leave no loopholes for the rapists to escape. And more:

"I call on the justice system, prosecutors and judges to use their powers to protect victims, not abusers, because people want justice, not apathy and indifference to human pain. Parents and teachers, your personal example depends on what our children will grow up to be. School is a place for education as well as upbringing and teaching respect," Nikolay Denkov pointed out.

He also appealed to the media and popular personalities on social networks that they can help a lot by showing the beautiful and the good and not promoting violence.

"Fellow politicians, we have no right to be outraged by acts of violence if we publicly behave like aggressive violent people. Unfortunately, this happens very often lately. Let us also set the positive example that is expected of us," the prime minister added.

