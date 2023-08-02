Bulgaria: A Man was Killed with a Knife in Gotse Delchev

Crime | August 2, 2023, Wednesday // 09:41
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: A Man was Killed with a Knife in Gotse Delchev

A man was killed with a knife last night on a street in Gotse Delchev, BTA reported, citing the Ministry of the Interior.

It clarified that around 2:00 a.m. a 112 signal was received that a man was lying on the road in the area of "Polk. Boris Drangov" Street in the Bulgarian town, and there was a scooter nearby.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, the 39-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the throat and also had a head wound.

The alleged perpetrators have been detained - a girl and a boy from Gotse Delchev, and the reason for the murder is the victim's relationship with the girl, bTV claims and cites its sources that the murdered man was criminally convicted.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Gotse Delchev, man, Murder
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria