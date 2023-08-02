Bulgaria: A Man was Killed with a Knife in Gotse Delchev

A man was killed with a knife last night on a street in Gotse Delchev, BTA reported, citing the Ministry of the Interior.

It clarified that around 2:00 a.m. a 112 signal was received that a man was lying on the road in the area of "Polk. Boris Drangov" Street in the Bulgarian town, and there was a scooter nearby.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, the 39-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the throat and also had a head wound.

The alleged perpetrators have been detained - a girl and a boy from Gotse Delchev, and the reason for the murder is the victim's relationship with the girl, bTV claims and cites its sources that the murdered man was criminally convicted.

