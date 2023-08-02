COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 28 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | August 2, 2023, Wednesday // 09:25
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 28 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

28 are the new cases of infection with Covid-19 in Bulgaria over the last 24 hours, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

There were 931 tests done.

There are no dead infected. Those vaccinated with vaccines against the virus are 5. Those cured are 13. 103 people remain in hospitals, of which 10 are in intensive care units. There are 1,409 active cases of infection.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, cases, Coronavirus, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria