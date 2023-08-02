COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 28 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

28 are the new cases of infection with Covid-19 in Bulgaria over the last 24 hours, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

There were 931 tests done.

There are no dead infected. Those vaccinated with vaccines against the virus are 5. Those cured are 13. 103 people remain in hospitals, of which 10 are in intensive care units. There are 1,409 active cases of infection.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal