Weather in Bulgaria: Even Hotter today

Today it will be mostly sunny with scattered high cloudiness, and in the afternoon, mainly over the mountainous regions, there will be cumulus clouds. The wind will be moderate, in the Danube plain it will temporarily be oriented from the west-northwest, while in the eastern regions of Bulgaria, it will remain from the south-southeast. Daytime temperatures will rise further and the maximum will be between 32°C and 37°C, in Sofia - around 32°C.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea. A light to moderate wind will blow from the south-southeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 26°C and 30°C. The temperature of the sea water is 20°-25°C. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 points.

In the mountains it will be mostly sunny, in the afternoon with cumulus clouds and in some places it will rain and thunder. A light and moderate westerly wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 26°C, at 2000 meters – around 18°C.

It will remain sunny and very hot until Saturday. The wind will be from the east, weak, in the afternoon - temporarily moderate. Temperatures will rise and maximums in some places will again approach 40°C.

On Saturday evening, under the influence of a cold atmospheric front approaching from the west, the air mass will destabilize over Western Bulgaria. Cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will begin to develop and in some places short-term rain will fall with thunder and wind increases, hail is also expected.

On the night of Sunday and on Sunday, a cold atmospheric front will pass through the country. Cumulus clouds will develop and in many places in the eastern half of the country and the mountains there will be short-lived, locally intense precipitation with thunderstorms and hail.

The wind will shift from the west-northwest and increase. Temperatures in the western half of the country will drop significantly and the maximum there will be between 23°C and 28°C, while in South-Eastern Bulgaria it will still be hot with temperatures in places up to 36°-38°C.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology