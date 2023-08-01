The EC praises North Macedonia for the Measures after the Incident with Bulgarian Football Fans

The European Commission is satisfied with the steps taken by the authorities in the Republic of North Macedonia (RNM) following the incident with "Levski" fans in Skopje.

This is clear from the answer that Bulgarian media "Club Z" received from Nabila Massrali - spokeswoman for the European External Action Service (EEAS).

"We are following the events and note that steps have been taken by the competent authorities in the RNM. We do not comment on ongoing investigations or legal proceedings," she added.

The incidents happened on July 27 before, during and after the match between Skopje's FC "Shkupi" and Bulgaria's PFC "Levski" (0:2) from the second preliminary round for the Conference League.

Fans of the "blues" have complained of being attacked by home supporters in their cars. One of the Bulgarians was stabbed with a knife, but his life is out of danger. The police arrested 19 Bulgarians. Some of them were accused of attacking police officers at the Tose Proeski Stadium.

The Bulgarian citizens were later released after other fans paid the fines.

The rematch between "Levski" and "Shkupi" from the II qualifying round in the Conference League tournament will probably be significantly calmer compared to the first match.

In order to avoid repeated serious incidents, UEFA's security committee has recommended "Levski" not to sell tickets to away fans for the second leg, which is this Thursday (August 3) at 8:00 p.m. at Vivacom Arena - "Georgi Asparuhov". The Bulgarian club complied with the order of the European Football Association and there will not be a separate section for visiting fans, accordingly, tickets for organized fans of "Shkupi" will not be sold.

Moreover, in order to avoid the risk of supporters of the guests buying individual tickets from free sale, at the entrances of the stadium, again according to the instructions of UEFA, there will be a mandatory check of personal documents and citizens of North Macedonia will not be allowed in the stands, even if they have a purchased ticket.

"Shkupi" also reacted and announced that there will be no trip for the away match in Bulgaria. There was a meeting between representatives of the club, UEFA and the local Ministry of Internal Affairs. An appeal was even made to the fans: "TRAVELLING TO SOFIA IS NOT ALLOWED!"

The measures taken suggest a de-escalation of tensions, as there was a real danger of new clashes. After the battles before the first match, "Levski" fans threatened to take revenge for this in the second leg, if the "Shkupi" fans arrive in Sofia.

