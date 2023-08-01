The Rise in Core Inflation in the Eurozone remains Sustainable

Lending in Bulgaria remains high against the backdrop of another increase in interest rates by the ECB. The goal of the central bank is to reduce inflation to 2%, but the forecasts are that it will remain high for a long period of time, commented President Christine Lagarde.

Inflation both in Europe and in Bulgaria is slowing down, and there is a reason for that, financiers point out.

"The shock that caused the war in Ukraine has already passed. According to the methodology, inflation is measured over a 12-month period, and at current energy prices, I expect inflation to moderate," said Alexander Alexandrov, a market analyst.

Falling annual inflation sounds like good news, but core inflation, which excludes food and energy and is the basis on which the ECB decides to change interest rates, has risen.

"Everything will depend on the development of inflation, as it has shown a resilience that both market experts and central bankers did not expect to happen," said Alexander Alexandrov.

In Bulgaria, although bank interest rates have not changed significantly so far, BNB data show an acceleration in loans. In this month, households took out loans for over 1 billion 200 million leva - a record for the last two and a half years.

The balance between waiting on interest rates and dealing with high inflation in Europe needs to be carefully calculated, given the low economic growth, the risk of recession and the deterioration of public finances in some Eurozone countries.

"There are some countries that are heavily indebted, which brings even more serious risks, but nevertheless inflation is the most destructive economic phenomenon, and certainly the battle for a sustainable reduction of inflation must continue even at the cost of cooling the economy." said Dr. Vladimir Sirkarov, an economist.

On average, the interest rate for consumer loans in our country is slightly over 8%, and for mortgage loans - 2.6%. However, it is expected that a noticeable increase will be felt at the end of the year.

"The actions of the Bulgarian National ank also show that there will be a struggle to cool down the economy in Bulgaria as well, especially in terms of lending and levy mortgage loans and loans in general - there will be increases," said Dr. Vladimir Sirkarov.

Whether the ECB will finalize another rise will become clear in September.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg