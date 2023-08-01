A New Association called “La Tortuga Búlgara” will promote Bulgarian Literature in Spain

The new association "La Tortuga Búlgara" will translate, publish and distribute contemporary Bulgarian literature, especially poetry, in Spain. Other types of Slavic and Central Asian literature will be the focus of the recently registered cultural association.

The eponymous literary blog began its activity in 2015, and since then translations of many modern Bulgarian poets have been published on the site, including Alexander Shurbanov, Stefan Ivanov, Amelia Licheva, and others. In 2017, the blog was awarded by the Association of Spanish-speaking Journalists in Bulgaria for spreading Bulgarian culture to the Spanish-speaking audience. This year the blog is growing into an association that will organize more events related to Bulgarian literature.

The initiator of the project is Marco Vidal Gonzalez, who is a translator of Bulgarian poetry into Spanish.

"We will organize presentations and events in Spain to promote Bulgarian literature. The first editions with which we will start are already in the process of preparation: a collection of poems by Kiril Vassilev, the last collection of poems by Zhivka Baltajieva, an anthology of contemporary Ukrainian poetry and another collection of poems with the poems of Hristo Smirnenski," says Gonzalez.

Along with the publication of the upcoming paper editions, the site will continue to function as a bilingual virtual library for contemporary Bulgarian poetry, and the number of translated authors is expected to exceed one hundred in the coming weeks.

