COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 32 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 32, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1,311 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 2.4 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 104 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 10 are in intensive care units. There are 13 new hospital admissions.

17 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,269,836 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,394 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 12 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,613,337 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,442 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,309,672 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal