Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny and Increasingly Hot in the coming days

Today, the maximum temperatures in most areas of Bulgaria will be between 30°C and 35°C, in Sofia - around 31°C, lower along the Black Sea from 26°C to 29°C.

It will be mostly sunny. The wind will be from the east-southeast, mostly weak, on the sea coast - moderate. The temperature of the sea water is 22°-24°C, north of Kaliakra it is about 14°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains. A weak south-westerly will blow, on the high and exposed parts - a moderate westerly wind. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be around 24°C, at 2000 meters – around 18°C.

It will remain mostly sunny on Wednesday. After noon, cumulus clouds will develop, more significantly mainly over the mountains, and there will be showers and thunderstorms in isolated places. The wind will temporarily shift from the northwest.

It will be sunny and hot for the next three days. Temperatures will rise and maximums in some places will again approach 40°C.

On Saturday evening, under the influence of a cold atmospheric front approaching from the west, the air mass will stabilize over Western Bulgaria. Cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will begin to develop and in some places short-term rain will fall with thunder and wind increases, hail is also expected.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology