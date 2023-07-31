Bulgaria: The Attacker of the 18-Year-Old Girl will Remain in Custody

Unprecedentedly, the district court in Stara Zagora did not allow journalists into the courtroom during the hearing of Georgi Nikolaev's remand order. The judge demanded that the journalists be expelled from the corridor in front of the courtroom.

Judicial guards, who carry out orders of the court and the judiciary, also stopped the journalists on the grounds that they were ordered to do so by the judge.

The District Court in Stara Zagora did not explain whether and why the case was heard behind closed doors, nor, if the hearing was not closed, why journalists were not allowed in the courtroom, only the parties to the case.

The prosecutor's office did not request that the case be heard behind closed doors.

The court did not admit journalists even during the reading of the definition of the measure of remand for Georgi Nikolaev. By law, these types of acts are public and media restrictions are inadmissible.

Georgi Nikolaev remains in custody. The motives remain a secret.

We remind you that an 18-year-old girl was disfigured with a dummy knife by Georgi Nikolaev. She has cut wounds on her arms, legs and chest, her nose was broken, and all of her hair was shaved off. She can't open one of her eyes.

National protests in support of the girl will be held in front of the courthouses in different cities of Bulgaria.

The demonstration in Sofia will be under the title "We will not be silent. Stop the genocide against women!".

