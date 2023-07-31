Bulgaria’s President: Urgent Measures are Needed to Recruit Qualified Military Personnel

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev stated that emergency measures are needed to recruit qualified military personnel. The head of state spoke to the graduates of the Military Academy.

"The outflow of the Bulgarian army continues", the president stated. "Therefore, adequate programs are needed to attract the military and to improve the conditions for their full training".

The president told the graduates that the war in Ukraine has shown how important it is to have surveillance and intelligence and communications systems in one system.

"The war in Ukraine has also demonstrated the ability to recruit and adapt high-tech and low-cost solutions to the battlefield". The use of drones is one of the examples that Radev pointed out.

The Minister of Defense Todor Tagarev said that the main priority of the regular government is the strengthening of the defense capabilities of the country, and in front of the graduates, he pointed out that with a reduced deficit, they secured a slightly larger increase in salaries within the adopted budget for 2023. Tagarev added that the new defense investment program also takes into account the outlined challenges of the war in Ukraine.

