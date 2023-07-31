At Least 45 People have been Killed in a Suicide Bombing in Pakistan
At least 45 people were killed in an explosion at a political rally in the northwestern Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (formerly the North-West Frontier Province) on Sunday, Reuters reported.
The explosion was caused by a suicide bomber, a police chief said.
More than 200 people were injured in the attack. Many of them are in critical condition and the death toll may rise.
The explosion echoed in the city of Khar, in Bajaur district - a former bastion of the Pakistani Taliban.
The attack was carried out at a rally of the conservative United Front for Action party, known for its links to hard-line political Islam.
The Islamist formation has been the target of similar attacks before, DPA notes.
Since last year, when the observance of the ceasefire agreement between the Taliban Movement ("Tehrik-e-Taliban") and the central government in Islamabad was suspended, there has been a resurgence of attacks by Islamist militants in Pakistan. The "Tehrik-e-Taliban" movement has pledged allegiance to the Afghan Taliban, but is not directly part of them, according to "Reuters".
