Day 523 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russian Missile Attacks in Kryvyi Rih - 2 Buildings were Destroyed

Day 523 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Russian missile attacks in Kryvyi Rih, 2 buildings were destroyed

New strikes in Kharkiv and Donetsk

Ukraine reported heavy fighting in the northeast

"The war is returning to Russia ," Zelensky warned

Ukraine is negotiating with the US to get guarantees on its security

Saudi Arabia is preparing negotiations for peace in Ukraine , Russia is not invited

Prigozhin stated that "Wagner" is currently not recruiting fighters, it may do so in the future

Ukraine has moved Christmas to December 25



Russian rockets destroyed two buildings in the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih this morning. At least four people died and over 30 were injured.

Monday morning. Regions of Ukraine are being shelled by the occupiers, who continue to terrorize peaceful cities and people. Kryvyi Rih, Kherson. Residential buildings, a university building, a crossroads were hit. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. There may be people… pic.twitter.com/goMVBbCN1B — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 31, 2023

One rocket hit an educational institution, and the second destroyed several floors of an apartment block, in which a fire broke out. It is believed that there may be people left under the debris. Rescue teams and police officers are working at both locations.

Kryvyi Rih was hit by ballistic missiles. A high-rise residential building was hit and partially destroyed. pic.twitter.com/bKoIJCrI2n — NOELREPORTS ???????? ???????? (@NOELreports) July 31, 2023

One person was killed in Russian shelling with the "Grad" salvo fire system in the center of Kherson. After the attack with S-300 missiles launched from Russia's Belgorod region, a fire broke out in warehouses in Kharkiv. The guard on duty was injured and was admitted to hospital for treatment.

Ukraine will begin consultations this week with the United States on providing security guarantees until the NATO accession process is completed, Ukrainian presidential adviser Andriy Yermak said.

He added that representatives from various countries are preparing for a meeting in Saudi Arabia, where Kyiv's peace plan will be discussed.

Russia will continue dialogue on the prospects for a peaceful solution to the crisis in Ukraine with China, Brazil and African partners, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow said.

Last week, African leaders urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to take seriously their proposal to end the war in Ukraine.

New strikes in Kharkiv and Donetsk

Russian forces have struck the Kharkiv region, the head of the local administration announced on Telegram.

According to preliminary data, non-residential buildings were hit, a fire broke out, it is being clarified whether there were any casualties.

Today, an air alert was declared on the entire territory of Ukraine. Konstantinovka was subjected to shelling last night. Three local residents were injured, including a 13-year-old boy.

At the same time, two people were injured in strikes against the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk. Kyiv did not comment on the claim.

This night, #Russian invaders shelled #Kharkiv. A fire broke out in a warehouse building. pic.twitter.com/2E9LA3lG6p — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 31, 2023

Ukraine reported heavy fighting in the northeast

A senior Ukrainian official reported heavy fighting in the country's northeast on Sunday, with Kyiv's forces holding their ground and making gains in some areas, Reuters reported.

For its part, the Russian military claims to have stopped the Ukrainian advance in the northeast. Three Ukrainian drones that attempted to strike Moscow were reportedly downed and damaged a tall government building.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described Sunday as a "good day, a powerful day" on the front, particularly near Bakhmut, where Ukrainian forces say they are retaking ground lost when Russian forces captured the town in May.

Ukraine did not directly claim responsibility for the drone attacks, but Zelensky said the war was "gradually returning to the territory of Russia - to its symbolic centers".

Overnight, Russian forces launched airstrikes, hitting what officials said was a "non-residential building" in the northeastern city of Kharkiv. The impact caused a fire, but there were no reports of casualties.

Zelensky said the death toll from a Russian strike on a school in the northern city of Sumy on Saturday had risen to two after rescue teams cleared debris from the site.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Russian forces were "trying to push us out" of the high ground in the northeast, occupied by Moscow after its invasion in February 2022 but later captured by Ukrainian troops.

The Russians' key task, she told the national television, was to "divert our forces from the Bakhmut area, where we have a successful offensive."

"They attacked endlessly this week. But our troops resisted the attacks and sometimes repulsed them with heavy losses," she said.

Last month, Ukraine launched a counteroffensive centered on a southern campaign to drive a wedge between Russian forces holding territory in the east and the annexed Crimean peninsula, as well as recapturing territory around Bakhmut.

But fierce fighting also broke out around the Ukrainian-held northeastern towns of Kupiansk and Lyman.

Maliar said Russian forces were also "tenaciously trying to retake" areas of the southern front captured by Ukraine.

According to Maliar, Ukraine has regained 200 sq. km. to the south, but progress is limited by entrenched Russian positions and mines.

In its daily briefing on the war, the Russian Defense Ministry said Russian forces had deployed missiles to destroy a Ukrainian armored brigade near Svatovo, a key city in the Russian-controlled northeast.

According to him, Russian forces also repelled four Ukrainian attacks near the city of Lyman, in the south.

"The war is returning to Russia," Zelensky warned

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that war is returning to Russia, admitting that Saturday's drone attacks on Moscow were the work of the Ukrainian military, the BBC reported on Monday.

Zelensky said attacks on Russian territory were an "inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process" of the war between the two countries. The Russian Defense Ministry said three Ukrainian drones had been shot down, with two crashing into offices.

Vnukovo Airport, southwest of the city center, was also closed briefly.

In a video address Sunday night from the western Ukrainian city of Ivano-Frankivsk, Zelensky said Ukraine was getting stronger. "Today is the 522nd day of the so-called special military operation, which the Russian leadership thought would last several weeks," he said. "The war is gradually returning to the territory of Russia - to its symbolic centers and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process," the Ukrainian president said.

Ukraine usually does not claim responsibility for strikes carried out outside its territory, and according to the BBC, Zelensky's statement is a display of higher self-confidence. Drone attacks like these are also an opportunity for him to appeal to the Russian population, the majority of whom seem to believe that Moscow's invasion is justified.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday that Moscow would have to use nuclear weapons if Kyiv's ongoing counteroffensive is successful. Medvedev, who is the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said on social media that "there will be no other option" if Ukraine takes what he described as "our land".

Two office buildings were damaged in Moscow on Saturday. Photos from the scene showed several windows broken at the corners of the buildings and debris strewn on the ground below.

On Monday, the roof of a private house was damaged when an unidentified drone fell on a farm in Daraganovka, near the Russian city of Taganrog in the Rostov region, the governor of the region, Vasily Golubev, reported on his Telegram channel.

Taganrog, which is near the border with Ukraine, was also targeted by an airstrike on Friday. At the time, Russian authorities said debris from a missile they shot down had fallen in the city center, damaging a cafe and surrounding buildings. 15 people were injured - mainly from broken glass.

Ukraine is negotiating with the US to get guarantees on its security

Ukraine will this week begin consultations with the US to provide security guarantees to Kyiv pending the completion of the NATO accession process.

This was stated on Telegram by the head of the office of President Volodymyr Zelensky Andriy Yermak, quoted by Reuters and BTA.

Yermak added that officials from a number of countries were preparing to meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss Zelensky's peace plan for Ukraine, based on the withdrawal of all Russian troops. He did not say when the next meeting would take place, but said the plan would be discussed in three stages leading up to a meeting of heads of state and government.

The meeting was first reported in the Wall Street Journal. According to the publication, it will be held in Jeddah on August 5-6.

The talks on security guarantees with the US follow on from commitments made by the G7 countries at the NATO summit in Lithuania earlier this month to develop and honor security guarantees.

"We are starting talks with the US (this) week," Yermak wrote on Telegram. "Security guarantees for Ukraine will be concrete, long-term commitments ensuring Ukraine's ability to defeat and contain Russian aggression in the future. These will be clearly spelled out formats and mechanisms of support."

He specified that the guarantees "will be in force until Ukraine receives NATO membership".

At the Alliance summit in Vilnius, Ukraine was offered support to fight the 17-month Russian invasion, and individual countries pledged new weapons, but no date was set for membership before the end of the war. The G7 members agreed each country would negotiate agreements to provide security guarantees and help Ukraine strengthen its military. According to Yermak, more than 10 other countries have joined the G7 declaration and Ukraine is negotiating with each of them on the terms of future guarantees.

Saudi Arabia is preparing negotiations for peace in Ukraine, Russia is not invited

The next meeting of national security advisers and political advisers to state leaders on the implementation of Ukraine's initiatives to restore sustainable and just peace will be held soon in Saudi Arabia. This was announced by the head of the president's office, Andriy Yermak, in a speech at the meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine, held in Ivano-Frankivsk. The office of the Ukrainian president announced on its website the upcoming preparations for peace talks in Saudi Arabia.

"The Ukrainian formula for peace contains ten main points, the implementation of which will make it possible not only to ensure peace for Ukraine, but also to create mechanisms for counteracting future conflicts in the world," noted Andriy Yermak.

According to him, every point of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula is discussed in an individual and group format with representatives of more than 50 countries around the world almost every week.

"We are deeply convinced that the Ukrainian peace plan should be taken as a basis, because the war is being fought on our soil. At the same time, in the process of consultations with all interested parties, we strive to take into account opinions and positions that do not contradict the key principles of international law and the provisions of the UN Charter," stressed Andriy Yermak.

Yermak also said that for the implementation of Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula, the Ukrainian side uses a "three-phase structure". The first phase is meetings with ambassadors accredited to Ukraine, who are devoted to a detailed examination of each point of the Formula.

Second phase - Ukraine initiates meetings of national security advisers in order to find optimal formulations and mechanisms for the implementation of the Ukrainian peace plan.

"We organized the first such meeting in partnership with our Danish colleagues. It was held in Copenhagen in June. The next meeting will be held soon. The host will be a Saudi city. We thank both kingdoms for their leadership and strong support for Ukrainian initiatives," said the Head of the Office of the Head of State of Ukraine.

"President Zelensky noted that our choice is to unite the world around Ukraine. The evidence for this choice is obvious: we include the countries of the West, the East, the North and the South," added Yermak.

According to the head of the presidential office, the third stage of the reconciliation of the Peace Formula will be the founding global summit at the level of the leaders of the states, which can be held before the end of the year.

Earlier , the "Wall Street Journal" reported that Saudi Arabia has become the initiator of negotiations on Ukraine. The hosts have invited Ukraine, Western countries, India and Brazil, but not Russia. The purpose of these negotiations is to strengthen international support for Ukraine's demands for peace. The occupying country was not invited to this meeting, as Western countries believe that its absence will contribute to the consolidation of international support for the Ukrainian peace plan.

The negotiations, first of all, will be aimed at attracting support for the Kyiv plan from those countries that are still neutral on this issue.

The negotiations are expected to be held on August 5-6 in Jeddah, reports UNIAN. Participants will be representatives of 30 countries. Participation in the event has already been confirmed by the United Kingdom, South Africa, as well as Poland and some other EU countries. They are expected to be joined by US representative Jake Sullivan.

Saudi Arabia was chosen as the venue for the talks in part to try to persuade China to also attend the meeting, according to diplomatic sources.

Prigozhin stated that "Wagner" is currently not recruiting fighters, it may do so in the future

Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a voice message published on Monday that his Wagner group was not currently recruiting fighters but was likely to do so in the future, Reuters reported.

The future of Wagner and Prigozhin has been unclear since he led a brief rebellion against Russian defense leadership in late June and the Kremlin said he and some of his fighters - who had fought in some of the fiercest fighting of the war in Ukraine - they will go to Belarus.

However, Prigogine attended a meeting with Putin five days after the uprising and was photographed last week in St Petersburg, where President Vladimir Putin hosted African leaders.

"Today we define our next tasks, the contours of which are becoming clearer and clearer. Undoubtedly, these are tasks that will be carried out in the name of the greatness of Russia," a voice resembling that of Prigozhin said in the announcement. It was posted on Gray Zone, a Telegram channel associated with Wagner.

After the uprising in June, the Kremlin said that Wagner fighters who did not participate could be transferred to the regular army, signing contracts with the Ministry of Defense.

Alluding to this, Prigozhin noted in the voice message that "unfortunately" some of his fighters had moved to other "force structures", but added that they wanted to return.

"As long as we do not experience a shortage of personnel, we do not plan to carry out new recruitment," Prigozhin said.

"However, we will be extremely grateful if you keep in touch with us, and as soon as the homeland needs to create a new group that can protect the interests of our country, we will certainly start recruiting."

After the rebellion, some Wagner fighters moved to Belarus and began training its army. In comments published last week, Prigozhin also said Wagner was ready to further increase its presence in Africa.

Its role there, particularly in supporting the governments of Mali and the Central African Republic, is a source of concern for Western governments. The United States has accused it of committing mass atrocities and sanctioned it as a criminal organization.

Prigozhin says he works in accordance with the laws of the countries in which he operates. Last week he welcomed the military coup in the West African nation of Niger.

Ukraine has moved Christmas to December 25

Ukraine has moved the official celebration of Christmas to December 25 in contrast to the Russian Orthodox Church, which celebrates it on January 7, the Guardian reported.

The bill, signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, underscores the deepening rift between the churches in Kyiv and Moscow following Russia's invasion of its neighbor.

"The tireless and successful struggle for identity contributes to ... the desire of every Ukrainian to live his own life with his own traditions and holidays," reads an explanatory note to the bill on the parliament's website.

The church traditionally marks Christmas on January 7, the same time as the Moscow Patriarchate, which gave its blessing to Putin's attack on Ukraine. Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, is a prominent supporter of Putin and says the slain Russian soldiers will be cleansed of all their sins. Last year, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine allowed worshipers to celebrate Christmas on December 25.

The goal of the new law is to "abandon the Russian legacy of enforcing the celebration of Christmas on January 7," the memo noted.

The move to a December 25 celebration is part of a larger national process of dismantling symbols of Russia, the Soviet Union and communism that began in 2014 when Putin annexed Crimea.

