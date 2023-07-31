COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 6 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

July 31, 2023, Monday
COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 6 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

A total of six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the last 24 hours, according to the data published in the Unified Information Portal. No new deaths have been recorded, leaving the death toll at 38,442.

Cases were detected using 206 tests, which means that the proportion of positive tests is 2.913%.

Two people have been cured in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,269,819 out of 1,309,640 cases have been cured, with 1,379 cases remaining active. Of these, 105 are hospitalized, including 10 in intensive care units.

Not a single person was hospitalized in the last 24 hours and not a single new dose of a COVID-19 vaccine was administered.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal

Tags: COVID-19, cases, Coronavirus, Bulgaria
