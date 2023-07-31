Weather in Bulgaria: Rain, Thunder and Hail

With the approach of a cold atmospheric front, rain showers will begin from the west-northwest during the night, accompanied by thunderstorms in some places.

Yellow code for quantities up to about 30 l/sq.m, is in effect both at night and until the end of the day. There is an increased chance of hail. Until around noon it will rain mainly in Western Bulgaria. After noon - throughout the country.

By the end of the evening, the rain will stop in most areas. Cooler air will move in with a moderate west-northwest wind. Temperatures will drop and the maximum will be between 27 and 32 degrees Celsius, in Sofia around 28 degrees.

Over the Black Sea, after the sunny morning, cumulus clouds will develop in the afternoon, and by the evening it will rain and thunder in separate places along the northern coast.

A weak southerly, after noon easterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 24 and 28 degrees. The sea water temperature is 21°-24°C, north of Cape Kaliakra around 13°-14°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2 points.

It will be cloudy in the mountains with precipitation and thunder in more places and more significant in the morning in the massifs of Western Bulgaria. A moderate northwesterly wind will blow. Temperatures will drop significantly and the maximum at 1200 meters will be around 22°C, at 2000 meters around 14°C.

In the coming days, sunny weather will prevail, the probability of precipitation will be small. Temperatures will rise quickly and by Friday it will be dangerously hot again with highs between 37 and 42 degrees.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology