Bulgaria: National Protest in Support of the Girl who was Cut 400 Times with a Dummy Knife

A national procession in support of the girl from Stara Zagora who was abused with a dummy knife will be held in front of the courthouses in different cities of Bulgaria.

For the perpetrator - 26-year-old Georgi Georgiev, the District Prosecutor's Office will request a permanent measure of "detention in custody". He was arrested for making threats on a mobile app to the victim.

The demonstration in Sofia will be under the title "We will not be silent. Stop the genocide against women!".

"The protest in the center of the capital will be against the encroachment on the physical existence and dignity of every person", said the organizer Silvia Stoicheva. According to her, the neglect of such cases should be stopped and measures should be taken in time. Changes are also needed in the domestic violence protection law:

"We know that when the police are called for such a thing, even if there is a complaint, in most cases it is ignored. And that's where the unit and the reaction breaks down, because of this, the victims don't file complaints - because they don't feel protected. We want exactly those amendments to come in, both to include an intimate partner and stalking, and actually to change the way the police work so that they don't ignore all these signals."

We remind you that an 18-year-old girl was disfigured with a dummy knife. She has cut wounds on her arms, legs and chest, her nose was broken, and all of her hair was shaved off. She can't open one of her eyes.

