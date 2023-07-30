Day 522 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Ukrainian Drones attacked Moscow last night

Day 522 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow last night

The Russian occupiers hit Sumy, there is one dead and several injured in an educational institution

Morawiecki: A new group of Wagnerites has approached the Polish border



Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow last night

Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow overnight, the city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said, adding that there were no casualties.

"Tonight there was an attack by Ukrainian drones. The facades of two high-rise office buildings were slightly damaged. There were no casualties or injuries," Sobyanin wrote оn Telegram.

We start today with fireworks from Moscow city. This morning, drones struck the city. Reportedly the building where a couple of ministries are hosted (Economic development, industry and trade and statistics) was hit. pic.twitter.com/xDyku32GnZ — NOELREPORTS ???????? ???????? (@NOELreports) July 30, 2023

Two days ago, Sobyanin reported an attempted attack by an enemy drone that was shot down by Russian Defense Ministry forces.

At the same time, it became clear that the entire "Moscow City" zone in the capital is being evacuated. The purpose of the evacuation is to check the buildings. It is in this area that Sobyanin reported the two high-rise buildings damaged in the drone attack.

The Ministry of Defense of Russia explained that Ukraine tried to attack objects in Moscow with unmanned aerial vehicles, and one drone was destroyed in the air over the territory of the Odintsovsky district of the Moscow region. Two other drones were also intercepted and disabled with electronic warfare means. They lost control and crashed on the territory of the "Moscow City" zone, TASS reported.

One security guard was injured in the attack on the high-rise administrative building "Oko 2" in "Moscow City", the emergency services reported. The windows on the first to fourth floors were broken.

Earlier it was reported that the "IQ-Quartal" building in the same area was also attacked, and the windows on the fifth and sixth floors were broken.

Due to the emergency situation, flights to and from Vnukovo airport were temporarily suspended.

The Russian occupiers hit Sumy, there is one dead and several injured in an educational institution

The Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Sumy. The invaders hit one of the educational institutions, at least one person died, there were several injured, UNIAN reported.

At the place of arrival, all the necessary services are working, reported the regional military administration of Sumy.

The National Police reports that according to preliminary information there is one dead and 5 wounded civilians. Police, rescuers and doctors are working on the scene, the fire is extinguished.

Criminal proceedings were instituted for "Violation of the Laws and Customs of War."

Russia does not rule out peace talks with Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last night that an African initiative could serve as a basis for peace in Ukraine, but Ukrainian attacks are making it difficult to implement, Reuters reported.

He was speaking at a news conference after a meeting with African leaders in St Petersburg on Friday, when they urged Moscow to listen to their plan.

"There are prerequisites for the implementation of this peace initiative, but there are also things that are difficult or impossible to implement."

In June, Reuters reported that African mediation of the conflict could begin with confidence-building measures and be followed by an agreement to end hostilities and accompanied by talks between Russia and the West.

Putin stated that one of the points in the initiative was a truce. "But the Ukrainian army is on the offensive, they are attacking, they are implementing a full-scale strategic offensive operation... We cannot cease fire when we are under attack."

On the issue of the beginning of peace talks, he stated: "We do not reject it...In order to start this process, the consent of both sides is needed."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has previously rejected the idea of a truce that would leave Russia in control of nearly a fifth of his country and give its forces time to regroup after 17 months of devastating war.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia will host talks on Ukraine next month - representatives of Kyiv, Western countries, as well as major developing countries such as India and Brazil have been invited.

The August 5-6 meeting in Jeddah will bring together high-ranking representatives of about 30 countries, including Indonesia, Egypt, Mexico, Chile, Zambia, said diplomats involved in the discussion.

Ukraine and Western representatives hope that the talks, in which Russia will not take part, could lead to international support for peace terms in favor of Ukraine, notes Reuters.

Morawiecki: A new group of Wagnerites has approached the Polish border

A group of 100 fighters of the Russian private military company "Wagner" has deployed even closer to the Belarusian city of Grodno, located not far from the Polish border, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, quoted by Reuters.

"The situation is becoming more and more dangerous. Most likely, Wagner fighters will act under the guise of Belarusian border guards and help illegal migrants infiltrate Polish territory with the aim of destabilizing Poland," Morawiecki said at a press conference in Gliwice, Western Poland.

"They will most likely try to enter Poland posing as illegal migrants, and this poses an additional risk," the Polish prime minister added.

In his statement, however, he did not indicate the source of his information about the movement of "Wagner". Anton Motolko, founder of the Belarusian opposition project Hajun, which monitors military activity in Belarus, told Reuters his organization did not have any data on the deployment of Wagnerites closer to Grodno. The city is located near the so-called Suwałki Gap, a strategic strip of land along the Polish-Lithuanian border separating Russia's ally Belarus from Russia's enclave of Kaliningrad.

Earlier this month, Yevgeny Prigozhin was shown on video welcoming private military company fighters to Belarus. On it, he says that for the time being they are stopping fighting in Ukraine, as well as gathering forces for Africa - where they are involved in a number of conflicts - while in the meantime training the Belarusian army.

The next day, Wagner fighters arrived at the training ground of the 38th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade in the area of the city of Brest, which is located only a few kilometers from the Polish border.

The transfer of the private military company's forces to Belarus was part of a deal that ended their unrest in June, when they seized control of a Russian military headquarters, advanced on Moscow and threatened what Vladimir Putin himself called a civil war in Russia. .

From the very beginning of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Poland feared that the war could spread to its territory.

Earlier this month, Warsaw began transferring more than 1,000 troops to eastern Poland amid growing concern that the presence of Wagner fighters could lead to increased tensions along the border, the agency said.

