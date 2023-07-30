Bulgaria: A Lifeguard beat a French citizen on the Beach in Pomorie

A French citizen was beaten by a lifeguard in the free zone between Beach 1 and Beach 2 in Pomorie, BNR reports.

The reason for the aggression was an umbrella on the beach - property of the rescuer. The rescuer insisted that the man and his family move far away from the shadow.

In an attempt to report the issue to the police, the French citizen was severely beaten. The case is from July 24.

"My husband said to me - let me get the phone, what is the number of the police, let's call the police, that they are bothering us here. The moment he turned forward, he was hit on the left side of the temple, which broke his glasses. Then several punches directly in the face, in the eyes, kicks," said Lyudmila Todorova - the victim's wife.

The Burgas police told BNR that a case file had been opened.

The family of the French citizen has been coming to Pomorie on vacation for 20 years.

Lifeguard Hristo Kyulbasanov claims that he was provoked by the foreigner.

"I'm guilty, I don't want to make excuses, I'll take the consequences for what I did, it was ugly. I apologize to everyone who witnessed this ugly sight. I do not apologize to him", said Kyulbasanov on bTV.

"This gentleman has been provoking lifeguards for years. On the day in question, I was not at work, I was not a lifeguard, but I was with my family at the beach. At noon we went home and the umbrella remained free with the towel. I came earlier, before my wife, and sat with my colleagues - it's like a medical station," said Kyulbasanov, who is a senior lifeguard at the Pomorie-East beach. According to him, the fight started the third time he asked the Frenchman and his wife to move. According to him, the Frenchman insulted him.

"When I went the third time, he demonstratively moved 10 cm. He laid down and started laughing at me. He kicked me on the leg and I lost my self-control", explains Kyulbasanov.

The French denied what the Bulgarian rescuer said.

"I was at the beach with my wife and our 13-year-old son. There was no one at the umbrella, no towel. We started settling under the umbrella, the lifeguard came and told us it was his umbrella,” she added.

The Frenchman's wife said they moved away.

"The fight happened after about 30 minutes. The gentleman came and started to open the umbrella, we were more than two meters away and he told us to move back because there was not enough space for his wife under the shade. We refused," she added.

The Frenchman added that he would file a lawsuit.

