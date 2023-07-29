Study: One Third of the Residents of Sofia would Vote for Vasil Terziev for Mayor

Over 56% of the residents of Sofia plan to vote in the local elections in the capital, 16.1% have not decided, and 27.6% would rather not vote.

Sofia mayoral candidate Vasil Terziev from "We Continue the Change", "Democratic Bulgaria" and "Save Sofia" would receive 33.4% of the vote if the elections were held this week. It was also checked what percentage the current chairman of the Metropolitan Municipal Council, Georgi Georgiev from GERB-SDS, would receive if he were to run - 22.7%. In third place in Sofia would be Deyan Nikolov from "Vazrazhdane" with 12%, and Vanya Grigorova as a potential BSP candidate would get 10.6 percent. 4.8% would vote for Vili Lilkov.

(Georgi Georgiev and Vanya Grigorova have not been officially announced as candidates for mayors, so the question is hypothetical at the moment and there is no real situation, and the campaign has not officially started.)

This is according to the data of a study by the "Center for Analysis and Marketing", presented on Friday by its director Yuliy Pavlov.

The study was funded and implemented in the period July 21-25. It was conducted among 1212 adult citizens of Sofia. The method of recording information is a direct standardized face-to-face interview.

34.1% would vote for the list of municipal councilors from WCC-DB and "Save Sofia", for GERB-SDS - 26.8 percent, "Vazrazhdane" - 12.2 percent, BSP - 7.8%, " There Is Such a People" and "Bulgarian Rise" would take 2.2% each, "Levitsata" - 2 percent, and 3.6% would vote "I do not support anyone".

Yuliy Pavlov also presented the attitudes of the citizens of Sofia for possible parliamentary elections. 33.1% of the people of Sofia would vote for WCC-DB, 26.9% for GERB-SDS, "Vazrazhdane" with 12.4%, BSP - 7.5%, and TISP - 2.2%.

A little over 34% of the citizens of Sofia believe that the government of Academician Nikolay Denkov is doing rather successfully, and 24% - rather unsuccessfully. Among the citizens of Sofia with the highest approval are Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel, Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov and Mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova. President Rumen Radev and the leader of GERB Boyko Borissov are ranked fourth and fifth.

A little over half of the respondents indicate that high prices and inflation are the most serious problem facing Bulgria, nearly 22% - the fight against corruption, 12.5% - the judicial reform and the change of the constitution, and 11.7% - the accession to Schengen and the Eurozone.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg