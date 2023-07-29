Day 521 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russian Missile Strike in the Center of Dnipro

Day 521 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Nine people were injured in a Russian missile strike in the center of the Ukrainian city of Dnipro

EU sanctions people and media in Russia manipulating digital information

Russia accused Ukraine of launching a missile attack on Taganrog

Ukraine uses missiles from North Korea against Russia

The head of the African Union described as "insufficient" Putin's offers for free grain



At least 9 people, including 2 children, were injured in a Russian missile strike in the center of the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. A residential building and a building of the Ukrainian security services were affected.

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Igor Klymenko announced that the rescuers searched the area for more victims. A video posted on social media shows debris in the courtyard of a large complex. A young man living in the area commented:

"It's good that the rocket hit the last part of the building, which is not yet finished. If it had hit where people already live, there would have been many victims."

The head of the local administration, Serhiy Lysak, indicated that according to preliminary information, the strike was carried out with two Iskander missiles. A fire broke out, which covered about 100 square meters, but has already been extinguished.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held an emergency meeting with representatives of the security service, the interior ministry, rescuers and local representatives.

Dnipro. Friday evening. A high-rise building and the Security Service of Ukraine's building were hit. Russian missile terror again.



Promptly held conversations with the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Emergency Service, and the military… pic.twitter.com/UulEGKjQUj — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 28, 2023

EU member states have imposed sanctions against 7 individuals and 5 entities from Russia responsible for conducting a digital information manipulation campaign.

The campaign is known as RRN (Recent Reliable News). It aims to distort information and spread propaganda in support of the war in Ukraine.

The campaign involves government bodies or bodies connected to the Russian state. It relies on fake webpages that impersonate national media and government websites, as well as fake social media profiles.

This coordinated and targeted manipulation of information is part of a broader Russian hybrid campaign against the EU and its member states.

The Council imposed restrictive measures on Inforos and three of its founders. It is an online media outlet closely linked to the Russian Military Intelligence (GRU) and responsible for creating over 270 proxy online media outlets that spread propaganda in support of the war in Ukraine.

ANO "Dialog" is a Russian non-profit organization established by the Moscow Department of Information and Technologies. It is closely related to the presidential administration.

The Institute of the Russian Diaspora is a front for the GRU and an integral part of the Inforos online disinformation network

The Agency for Social Design and Structura National Technologies are two Russian IT companies participating in the Russian-led RRN campaign.

Russia accused Ukraine yesterday of launching a missile attack on the city of Taganrog in the Rostov region bordering Ukraine, injuring at least 15 people and causing destruction.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that Kyiv struck residential infrastructure in Taganrog with a S-200 missile converted into a strike missile, TASS reported, quoted by BTA.

The missile was intercepted by Russian forces in mid-air and debris fell in the city. The Defense Ministry said Kyiv had committed a "terrorist act" in Taganrog, which damaged several residential buildings and injured civilians.

Rostov regional governor Vasily Golubeev said the rocket exploded near a cafe that TASS said was called Chekhov's Garden. The epicenter of the explosion was on the territory of the Taganrog Art Museum, Golubeev added. A wall, the roof of the building and other structures were destroyed. The windows and balconies of a neighboring three-story building were broken.

Taganrog, a port city on the Sea of Azov with a population of 250,000 and birthplace of the writer Anton Pavlovich Chekhov, is located about 50 kilometers from Russia's border with Ukraine, on a road leading to the port city of Mariupol, occupied by Russian forces after a devastating siege in 2022.

An explosion resounded in an oil refinery in the Russian city of Samara, Reuters reported.

State Duma deputy Alexander Khinshtein reported that the explosion at the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery, owned by the country's largest oil company Rosneft, appears to have been caused by a bomb.

"Fortunately, there was no serious damage or casualties," he wrote on Telegram.

TASS informs that a suspect has been detained for the explosion at the refinery. The person believed to have planted the bomb was arrested by law enforcement while trying to leave the country.

"Yes, according to preliminary information, the suspect has been identified and detained on the Russian border with one of our neighboring countries," Khinshtein pointed out.

Ukrainian servicemen have been seen using North Korean missiles they say were seized from a "friendly" to North Korea country before being sent to Ukraine, the Financial Times reports.

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, the weapons were probably captured by the Russians, the British publication specifies.

The US has accused North Korea of providing weapons to Russia, including alleged shipments by sea, without citing evidence, and North Korean weapons are not often seen on the battlefields of Ukraine. In turn, North Korea and Russia deny having made arms deals.

However, Ukrainian military forces have used North Korean weapons near the destroyed eastern city of Bakhmut, where fierce fighting continues.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made an unusual visit to Pyongyang this week to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War, the first visit by Russia's highest-ranking defense official since the 1991 collapse of the former Soviet Union.

During his visit, Shoigu was photographed examining banned North Korean ballistic missiles with leader Kim Jong-un at a military exhibition in Pyongyang, a sign of deepening ties between the two countries at a time when each is facing off against the United States.

The chairman of the African Union described Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposals for free supplies of grain to African countries as insufficient. Azali Assoumani emphasized what is needed as soon as possible in the situation of war with Ukraine. Assoumani explained the position in a statement broadcast through simultaneous translation at the end of the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg.

"The Russian president has demonstrated that he is ready to help us in the field of grain supplies. Yes, this is important, but it may not be quite enough. We need to reach a truce," said the African Union chairman, who is also the president of Comoros.

African leaders on Friday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to take appropriate steps to implement their peace plan to end the war in Ukraine and renew an agreement to export Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, Reuters reported.

In response, Putin said that the peace proposal would be carefully studied and that 6 of the countries represented at the St. Petersburg forum would be supplied with duty-free Russian grain within the next few months.

At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the option of freezing the conflict now because it would leave the occupied territories under Russian rule and give Russian military forces time to regroup.

