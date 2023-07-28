Bulgaria: Man Cut 18-year-old Girl 400 Times with Dummy Knife, Shaved her Head and Broke her Nose

An 18-year-old girl was disfigured with a dummy knife. She has cut wounds on her arms, legs and chest, her nose was broken, and all of her hair was shaved off. She can't open one of her eyes.

This is what the mother of the injured woman told Nova TV. The perpetrator is a 26 years old man.

The case is from the Bulgarian city of Stara Zagora. The young girl received 400 stitches. The alleged perpetrator was her boyfriend, who was detained for 72 hours and then released.

"On June 26, my husband called me and told me that our daughter was severely beaten and cut with a dummy knife. The cuts were severe, very deep. There were multiple wounds on her scalp from the clipper that was used to shave her hair," said the woman.

According to her, the emotional state of the 18-year-old girl is on a critical level.

"My daughter told me that the intercom rang. She asked who was calling, but at first no one answered. Then the man said: 'It's me and she opened the door. In my opinion, the motive for the crime was jealousy. They were together for 4 months. Before what happened, we had no indication of violence. There were no threats," said the mother.

The victim's friend explained that there are discrepancies between the statements of the prosecutor's office and the court.

"We don't know if he made a confession. How and who decided that it was a minor injury? The hospital was shocked when they saw the condition of the girl," she added.

The District Court ordered a permanent arrest and the District Court - a monetary fine. The physical damage has been reclassified from moderate to minor.

