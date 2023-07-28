Silvia Azdreeva is the first Bulgarian Woman to Climb the K2 Peak

Silvia Azdreeva from the Bulgarian town of Petrich has climbed K2 in Pakistan. This was announced by the company organizing the expedition.

Last year, Azdreeva climbed, again as part of a commercial expedition, Everest and Lhotse, becoming the first Bulgarian woman to set foot on Mount Lhotse. Now she became the first Bulgarian woman to climb the second-highest peak on the planet - K2.

The first Bulgarian at K2 was the zoologist Boyan Petrov - in 2014, and 5 years later, the lawyer Stefan Stefanov reached it.

Two other Bulgarians died years ago on the slopes of K2 - in 2010, Petar Undzhiev, and in 2021 - Atanas Skatov.

37-year-old Azdreeva climbed the peaks with a personal sherpa and with the use of artificial oxygen.

Nearly 200 people are attempting to climb the summit nowadays. So far, nearly 80 have been reported successful.

This year there is a lot of snow on the slopes of K2 and the avalanche danger is high. At the moment, the Bulgarian is going down to the base camp.

Photo: Elite Exped

