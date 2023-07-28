The US Ambassador: Our Partnership with Bulgaria is Stronger than ever

"The strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the USA is stronger than ever". This was said by Kenneth H. Merten, the newly appointed American ambassador to Bulgaria, during an event organized by the Atlantic Club in Bulgaria and led by the president of the organization - Solomon Passy.

The ambassador noted the constantly expanding ties in various types of sectors, as well as the 120th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and the USA.

He pointed out that 90,000 Americans visit Bulgaria every year and that more and more American companies are entering the market. Merten also reported the expansion of connectivity in technology, energy, innovation, transport and infrastructure.

Merten announced that he has already visited many places around Bulgaria and called on American President Joe Biden to follow his example. The diplomat assured that he will try to convince American congressmen to visit the Bulgarian parliament.

He described the Bulgarians as incredibly hospitable and friendly.

"I really like the country's rich history at the crossroads of civilizations. It's a story of liberation from foreign invasion, occupation and efforts to integrate with the Western world. The US is proud to play a supporting role."

The ambassador expressed his admiration for the writer Georgi Gospodinov, who won the Booker literary prize.

Merten also commented on Russia's war against Ukraine, pointing out that it depends on the Russian aggressor when the conflict will end. He expressed hope that Ukraine would join NATO in the future and stressed that military aid to the Ukrainian state should continue.

"Putin and the Kremlin must be held accountable for their reckless actions that led to death and destruction."

Merten pointed out that a new strategy for the Black Sea region will be developed.

"This is an area where there are serious problems and defense partnerships and international partnerships are being sought."

