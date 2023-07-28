Sweden raises Terror Alert Level after Quran Burnings

Sweden has ordered its armed forces and civil services to step up their preparations to deal with a terrorist threat, amid worsening security following several cases of desecration of the Quran, AFP reported.

This led to increased tensions between the Scandinavian country and the Muslim world. The burning of the Muslim holy book in public places has "increased the risks for Sweden," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Instagram. "In the language of the Swedish security services, we have gone from a legitimate target to a priority target," he added, describing the situation as "very serious." As a result, 15 government agencies and services, from the armed forces to the tax authorities and the police, have been tasked with "stepping up their work" under the auspices of the security services. The aim is to strengthen Sweden's ability "to protect against, deter and counter extremist violence," Justice Minister Gunnar Stromer explained at a press conference.

Earlier on Thursday, Kristersson said other requests had been submitted for protests involving the desecration of the Quran and expressed concern about the consequences if such permission was granted.

In late June, 37-year-old Salwan Momika, an Iraqi refugee in Sweden, set fire to pages of the Quran outside Stockholm's main mosque. Last week, he again stepped on and tore up a copy of the book outside the Iraqi embassy to show his disagreement with its guidance.

In response to the Swedish police's decision to grant permission for this event to take place, hundreds of Iraqis stormed and set fire to the Swedish embassy in Baghdad. The Swedish ambassador was expelled from Iraq, while Iran indicated that it would not accept a new ambassador from the Scandinavian country on its territory.

The Swedish government condemned the desecration, but stressed that freedom of speech is protected by the Constitution. In January, a right-wing extremist also burned the Quran to condemn Sweden's bid for NATO membership and negotiations with Turkey regarding Sweden's bid for NATO membership. Unlike Finland, it has not yet received the approval of Turkey and Hungary.

On Wednesday, Kristersson warned of disinformation campaigns targeting his country.

