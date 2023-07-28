Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny and a bit Warmer today

Today will be sunny. A light westerly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 27°C and 32°C, in Sofia - around 28°C.

And it will be sunny along the Black Sea. A light wind will blow from the west-northwest, which will shift from the southeast after noon. Maximum temperatures: 25°-28°C. The temperature of the sea water is 21°-28°C, but near Shabla it is about 10°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2 points.

It will be sunny in the mountains, after noon with slight cumulus clouds. The wind will weaken, but along the ridge it will remain strong from the northwest. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters is about 20°C, at 2000 meters - about 12°C.

During the weekend, the weather will be mostly sunny. The wind will be light, on Saturday from the south, on Sunday from the southeast.

On Monday and Tuesday after noon, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop and in some places, mainly in the mountainous and northeastern regions, it will rain and thunder.

Temperatures will rise and the maximum in the first days of the new week will be between 30°C and 35°C.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology