Bulgaria’s Defense Ministry: Russia sent a Notice of a Temporary Warning Zone in the Black Sea due to Exercises

Russia has sent a public notification to designate a temporary warning zone in the Black Sea due to military exercises. The zone includes parts of the exclusive economic zone of Bulgaria. This is specified by the Ministry of Defense after yesterday's announcement by NATO that it condemns Russia's "dangerous" behavior in the Black Sea.

In its announcement, the ministry states that these actions do not constitute a formal violation of international legal norms. But also that they are not considered good practice.

Bulgaria and its allies continue regular activities of enhanced surveillance in NATO's area of responsibility, in accordance with decisions within the Alliance, the Ministry of Defense said.

Here are the rights Russia has within the framework of the military exercise in the Black Sea

"Free navigation, but without embargo operations and obstruction of maritime traffic. This is what Russia has the right to do", explained Deputy Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov, after it became clear earlier today that Moscow had sent a public notification to designate a temporary warning zone in the Black Sea due to conducting military exercises.

