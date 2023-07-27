Bulgaria: Snow on Musala Peak (VIDEO)

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 27, 2023, Thursday // 14:17
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Snow on Musala Peak (VIDEO)

Forecasters from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology warned of a cold snap today, and despite record temperatures in recent days, snow fell on Musala this morning. This was reported by Rosen Dimitrov from NIMH, who is an observer at the weather station on the summit. Musala is is the highest peak in the Rila Mountains, as well as in Bulgaria and the entire Balkan Peninsula, standing at 2,925.42 metres (9,597.8 ft).

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: snow, musala
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria