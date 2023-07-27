Bulgaria: Snow on Musala Peak (VIDEO)
Forecasters from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology warned of a cold snap today, and despite record temperatures in recent days, snow fell on Musala this morning. This was reported by Rosen Dimitrov from NIMH, who is an observer at the weather station on the summit. Musala is is the highest peak in the Rila Mountains, as well as in Bulgaria and the entire Balkan Peninsula, standing at 2,925.42 metres (9,597.8 ft).
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny and a bit Warmer today
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Temperatures Drop, Yellow Code for Strong Wind in the Country
- » Hottest Day of the Year in Bulgaria: Code Red in 7 Provinces for Dangerously High Temperatures
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Red Code for Dangerous Heat in 3 Provinces - Don’t Go Out Today!
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Heat Today and Tomorrow, Storms and Hail on Wednesday
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Orange and Yellow Codes for Heat!