Bulgaria: Snow on Musala Peak (VIDEO)

Forecasters from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology warned of a cold snap today, and despite record temperatures in recent days, snow fell on Musala this morning. This was reported by Rosen Dimitrov from NIMH, who is an observer at the weather station on the summit. Musala is is the highest peak in the Rila Mountains, as well as in Bulgaria and the entire Balkan Peninsula, standing at 2,925.42 metres (9,597.8 ft).

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg