Bulgaria: 3 Active Outbreaks in Haskovo, Fires in Silven and Nova Zagora

There are three active outbreaks of fires in Haskovo province, where a state of emergency was declared yesterday, regional governor Krasimir Angelov announced at a briefing this morning, BTA reports. Yesterday, fires were burning in almost all municipalities of the province, 8 in total.

The worst situation continues to be near the village of Dabovets, Lyubimets region, where the elements in a mixed forest have been raging since yesterday at noon. There, the terrain is difficult to access, in rugged areas with a large unevenness. Heavy machinery will be directed to the place today, which is coming to help from Burgas and "Mini Maritsa-Iztok" plant.

Last night and this morning, due to the strong wind, the fire, which started from the village of Susam, Mineralni Bani municipality, increased. The flames went to the municipal center, and then through - the land of the village of Taratevo - they entered the territory of the municipality of Haskovo, near the village of Garvanovo. Dry grass, stubble and unharvested fields are burning. However, the fire is being contained, specified representatives of the Regional Directorate for Fire Safety and Protection of the Population.

The outbreak in the land of the village of Rumelia, Madjarovo municipality, where heavy machinery is also traveling to, cannot be controlled either. There the fire is in a mixed forest.

The military has been involved in the fight against the elements since this morning. They will be used against the outbreak in Dabovets, Krasimir Angelov also pointed out. Fire teams from Sofia region, Plovdiv, Yambol, Velito Tarnovo and Burgas are already helping their colleagues from Haskovo.

Fires also burned in a villa area and the Batmish area near Sliven, BTA reported, referring to the regional directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Shortly before 10 p.m. last night, a fire was reported in the "Kamenka" villa area, burning in dry grass. Ten buildings were saved. After 10 p.m., a fire was reported in the Batmish area, where four wooden buildings burned down, buildings, 50 decares of coniferous forest and cars were saved.

The most likely cause of the fires was carelessness in handling an open fire, police said.

Fires were also extinguished in the region of Nova Zagora.

