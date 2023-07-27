Bulgaria: Fire in Burgas, 200 Dogs from a Shelter were Saved from the Flames

A big fire broke out last night in the "Cherno more" district of Burgas, which is located about 14 km from the city center. The fire has already been contained, BNR reported.

The flames passed near a dog shelter, 200 animals were released during the night to avoid being harmed by the fire. Most of them have already been collected.

There are active outbreaks in various places outside the settlement. There are many volunteers on the spot, the fires around the dog shelter are being extinguished, its buildings have been saved, citizens write on social networks.

There was also a fire in the "Rudnik" district of Burgas.

To locate the fire in the two Burgas neighborhoods, the entire free composition of the first and second fire departments in Burgas was involved - a total of 11 fire trucks and three cars, two teams with fire trucks from Pomorie, employees from the municipality of Burgas with two water tankers and many volunteers.

The fire affected nearly 1,000 decares of the territory around Izvorishte and approximately the same area around the districts "Cherno More" and "Rudnik".

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg