Weather in Bulgaria: Temperatures Drop, Yellow Code for Strong Wind in the Country

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 27, 2023, Thursday // 08:42
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Temperatures Drop, Yellow Code for Strong Wind in the Country

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow wind code for the entire country today. In 9 eastern provinces, the code is also for thunderstorms.

According to the NIMH forecast, it will be mostly sunny over the western half of the country today. Cumulus-rain clouds will develop over Eastern Bulgaria and in many places there will be short-term rain showers with thunder. There will be hail conditions. A moderate, in the Danube plain and the Upper Thracian plain, a strong north-westerly wind will blow. With it, cool air will invade, daytime temperatures will drop significantly and the maximum will be between 24°C and 29°C, in Sofia - around 23°C.

Cloudiness will be variable over the mountains. Mainly over Eastern Stara Planina and Strandzha, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop and there will be short-term rain and thunder showers. A strong and stormy northwesterly wind will blow. Temperatures will drop significantly and the maximum at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 15°C, but at 2000 meters - around 8°C.

Cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop over the Black Sea. In many places there will be intense showers of rain, thunderstorms and hail. A moderate to strong northwesterly wind will blow. The maximum temperatures will be from 25°C to 28°C. The temperature of the sea water is from 13°-14°C in Shabla to 26°C in Burgas. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 points.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: wind, temperatures, rain, storm
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria