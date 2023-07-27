Weather in Bulgaria: Temperatures Drop, Yellow Code for Strong Wind in the Country

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow wind code for the entire country today. In 9 eastern provinces, the code is also for thunderstorms.

According to the NIMH forecast, it will be mostly sunny over the western half of the country today. Cumulus-rain clouds will develop over Eastern Bulgaria and in many places there will be short-term rain showers with thunder. There will be hail conditions. A moderate, in the Danube plain and the Upper Thracian plain, a strong north-westerly wind will blow. With it, cool air will invade, daytime temperatures will drop significantly and the maximum will be between 24°C and 29°C, in Sofia - around 23°C.

Cloudiness will be variable over the mountains. Mainly over Eastern Stara Planina and Strandzha, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop and there will be short-term rain and thunder showers. A strong and stormy northwesterly wind will blow. Temperatures will drop significantly and the maximum at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 15°C, but at 2000 meters - around 8°C.

Cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop over the Black Sea. In many places there will be intense showers of rain, thunderstorms and hail. A moderate to strong northwesterly wind will blow. The maximum temperatures will be from 25°C to 28°C. The temperature of the sea water is from 13°-14°C in Shabla to 26°C in Burgas. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 points.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology