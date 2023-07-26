Bulgaria’s President defined the Project for Changes in the Constitution as Illiterate and Wicked

"The project to amend the Constitution is legally illiterate and politically wicked. This is seen by both constitutionalists and citizens", announced President Rumen Radev after his participation in the forum "The Automotive industry against the government".

This is the first comment made by Radev after "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" presented the project. According to the project, the head of state will not have a say in the appointment of the big three - the heads of the Supreme Court of Cassation and the Supreme Administrative Court and the chief prosecutor. In addition, he is deprived of the right to appoint a caretaker cabinet.

"After a very long period of warming up the public to impending miraculous changes in the justice system for justice reform, our society expected to see workable solutions leading to fairness and accountability, to less politicization of the judicial system. Instead, we were served national division, attack against the local government and the presidential institution, taking away electoral rights and trampling on the principles of balance between powers. This is an open request to seize judicial power," announced Radev.

He did not miss the issue of declaring May 24 a national holiday. According to him, the attempt to erase March 3 from the national calendar is an attempt against history.

"When you have no solutions for the present and the future, you start a war with the past. This is an attempt against the ideals of the Bulgarian revivalists, against the memory of the thousands who died for our freedom," announced the president and made it clear that he was against "such experiments."

According to Radev, a referendum on the subject will further divide society.

