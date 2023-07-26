The Center for Urban Mobility will Distribute Water and Check for ACs in Sofia’s Public Transport

The Center for Urban Mobility joined the campaign to distribute water in Sofia because of the dangerously high temperatures. According to the executive director Dimitar Dilchev, the campaign was successful and people are using the water provided to them.

1,500 bottles of water are planned for each day and the campaign covers central city areas.

"We are ready to repeat this in the month of August, if necessary. We see that people are happy and using the water," he assured.

According to Dimchev, the control for proper air conditioners in city transport is strengthened daily. According to him, most of the vehicles are equipped with air conditioners, only some of the tram lines in the capital cause danger from the hot weather.

"We urge the citizens, if they have signals about the air conditioning not working, to signal us because it is important for the comfort of the passengers," he said.

Dilchev added that measures have also been taken regarding the health of ticket controllers and transport drivers in the capital.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg