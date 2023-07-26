Bulgaria: Murder in Harmanli Refugee Camp
A Syrian stabbed his fellow countryman with a knife in the Registration and Reception Center in Harmanli, informed a correspondent of Radio Stara Zagora, Hristo Hristov.
The news of the incident was confirmed by the police.
The victim died and the alleged perpetrator was arrested.
More details about the incident in Bulgaria's largest refugee camp are expected later from the police.
