COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 15 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

15 persons were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bulgaria during the past 24 hours. All new cases were detected by rapid antigen tests. Of these, 66.67% are persons who have not been vaccinated.

The total number of tests performed in the country during the last 24 hours is 1,063. Of these, 32 are PCR, and 1,031 are antigenic. This is shown by the data in the National Information System. The distribution by regions according to the persons' current address is as follows: Burgas – 1; Varna – 2; Kyustendil – 1; Plovdiv – 3; Silistra – 2; Sliven – 3; Sofia city – 1; Stara Zagora – 1; Yambol – 1.

A total of 1,309,573 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria at the moment. 1,412 of them are active. 1,269,721 are the total cured persons. 11 of them were registered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 98 patients with proven coronavirus infection are in hospital care facilities, of which 11 are housed in intensive care facilities. There are four persons newly admitted to hospitals. Of them, 100% have not been vaccinated, the Unified Information Portal shows.

4,613,305 are the total doses of the vaccines against COVID-19 administered in Bulgaria to date. Seven of them were applied during the past 24 hours.

According to the National Information System, the new coronavirus has been confirmed in a total of 26,530 medical workers. No new cases have been registered in the last 24 hours.

There are 38,440 people who have died with the coronavirus infection. No new deaths have been registered in the last 24 hours.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal