Bulgaria: An Agricultural Plane crashed in the Radnevo region, the Pilot didn’t make it
An agricultural plane crashed in the Radnevo region this morning. The pilot passed away.
The incident took place this morning in the area between the Radnevo villages of Zemlen and Trunkovo, reported the police in Stara Zagora. The signal was received around 6:30 a.m. by the son of the deceased.
The probable cause of the crash was a bird caught in the engine. According to initial information, the plane belongs to a private company and was processing land.
