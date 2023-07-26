Hottest Day of the Year in Bulgaria: Code Red in 7 Provinces for Dangerously High Temperatures

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 26, 2023, Wednesday // 08:50
Bulgaria: Hottest Day of the Year in Bulgaria: Code Red in 7 Provinces for Dangerously High Temperatures @Pixabay

Today will be mostly sunny. After noon and overnight Thursday, with the passage of a well-defined cold front, temperatures will drop quickly. In many places there will be short-term rains and thunderstorms, in some areas they will be intense and significant in quantity, there will also be hail, announced the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

A red code has been announced in Ruse, Burgas, Sliven, Yambol, Haskovo, Stara Zagora and Plovdiv.

The wind will be oriented from the west-northwest and will be moderate, temporarily strong in the Danube plain. In Northwestern Bulgaria, daytime temperatures will drop and the maximum will be between 33°C and 38°C, and in the eastern part of the country they will still be very high - up to 42°-43°, in Sofia - around 36°C.

It will be sunny along the Black Sea. In the evening, mainly over the Northern Black Sea coast, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop and there will be short-term rain showers. It will blow to a moderate southeasterly wind, which will become west-northwesterly and increase late in the evening. The maximum temperatures will be from 32°C to 38°C. The temperature of the sea water is 24°-26°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

It will be sunny in the mountains. After noon, cumulus-rain clouds will develop and in many places in the massifs of the western half of the country there will be short-term, in some places intense rain showers with thunderstorms and hail. A moderate, temporarily strong south-westerly wind will blow, which will start to orientate from the west-northwest in the evening. High temperatures, the maximum at 1200 meters will be around 29°C, but at 2000 meters - around 22°C.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sunny, wind, temperatures
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria