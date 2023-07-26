Hottest Day of the Year in Bulgaria: Code Red in 7 Provinces for Dangerously High Temperatures
Today will be mostly sunny. After noon and overnight Thursday, with the passage of a well-defined cold front, temperatures will drop quickly. In many places there will be short-term rains and thunderstorms, in some areas they will be intense and significant in quantity, there will also be hail, announced the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).
A red code has been announced in Ruse, Burgas, Sliven, Yambol, Haskovo, Stara Zagora and Plovdiv.
The wind will be oriented from the west-northwest and will be moderate, temporarily strong in the Danube plain. In Northwestern Bulgaria, daytime temperatures will drop and the maximum will be between 33°C and 38°C, and in the eastern part of the country they will still be very high - up to 42°-43°, in Sofia - around 36°C.
It will be sunny along the Black Sea. In the evening, mainly over the Northern Black Sea coast, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop and there will be short-term rain showers. It will blow to a moderate southeasterly wind, which will become west-northwesterly and increase late in the evening. The maximum temperatures will be from 32°C to 38°C. The temperature of the sea water is 24°-26°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.
It will be sunny in the mountains. After noon, cumulus-rain clouds will develop and in many places in the massifs of the western half of the country there will be short-term, in some places intense rain showers with thunderstorms and hail. A moderate, temporarily strong south-westerly wind will blow, which will start to orientate from the west-northwest in the evening. High temperatures, the maximum at 1200 meters will be around 29°C, but at 2000 meters - around 22°C.
/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology
