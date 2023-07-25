A Plane that was Extinguishing Fires in Greece has Crashed (VIDEO)

Society » INCIDENTS | July 25, 2023, Tuesday // 16:35
A plane that was extinguishing fires in Greece crashed. The news was reported by the state Greek television ERT, quoted by "Sky News". There were two people on board.

The incident took place near the town of Karystos on the island of Euboea. A video also shows the moment of the crash.

Footage shows the plane flying low over a canyon before bursting into flames minutes later.

