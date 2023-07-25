A Plane that was Extinguishing Fires in Greece has Crashed (VIDEO)
A plane that was extinguishing fires in Greece crashed. The news was reported by the state Greek television ERT, quoted by "Sky News". There were two people on board.
The incident took place near the town of Karystos on the island of Euboea. A video also shows the moment of the crash.
Footage shows the plane flying low over a canyon before bursting into flames minutes later.
#Greece:— Aceu (@AceJaceu) July 25, 2023
BREAKING; The moments when the firefighting plane that responded to wildfires in Greece crashing.
pic.twitter.com/TX2Af0Xh5m
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Murder in Harmanli Refugee Camp
- » Bulgaria: An Agricultural Plane crashed in the Radnevo region, the Pilot didn’t make it
- » Bulgaria: Two Dead after an Accident involving an Ambulance
- » 131 Fires were Extinguished in Bulgaria during the past 24 hours
- » Bulgaria: The Condition of a Child struck by Lightning in Burgas remains Critical
- » Tragedy: Father and Son were found Dead in a Mine near a Village in Bulgaria