The Bulgarian Yogurt is now a Protected Designation of Origin in the EU

Society | July 25, 2023, Tuesday // 16:30
Bulgaria: The Bulgarian Yogurt is now a Protected Designation of Origin in the EU @Wikimedia Commons

The Bulgarian yogurt now has a protected designation of origin, said on social media the former Deputy Minister of Agriculture Georgi Sabev, who led the protection procedure during the caretaker government.

He emphasized that this is the strongest form of protection against counterfeit foods in the European Union and only a few other such products in the EU have this privilege.

The specific fact is that certified producers from the entire territory of Bulgaria can use this designation.

The request for the protected name was submitted by the "Bulgarian Traditional Dairy Products" Association, and it is expected that the Bulgarian white brine cheese (sirene) will soon receive such protection.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: yogurt, Bulgarian, EU, protection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria