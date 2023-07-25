The Bulgarian Yogurt is now a Protected Designation of Origin in the EU

The Bulgarian yogurt now has a protected designation of origin, said on social media the former Deputy Minister of Agriculture Georgi Sabev, who led the protection procedure during the caretaker government.

He emphasized that this is the strongest form of protection against counterfeit foods in the European Union and only a few other such products in the EU have this privilege.

The specific fact is that certified producers from the entire territory of Bulgaria can use this designation.

The request for the protected name was submitted by the "Bulgarian Traditional Dairy Products" Association, and it is expected that the Bulgarian white brine cheese (sirene) will soon receive such protection.

