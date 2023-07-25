Bulgaria: The Sofia Metro will reach "Studentski Grad” with 3 New Stations

At a meeting of the Specialized Committee of the Municipal Expert Council on Territorial Planning, the preliminary draft of a detailed plan for the extension of the metro in Sofia from the "Vitosha" metro station to the "Studentski Grad" district with three new metro stations was accepted. "In addition to providing financing, we also guarantee ready routes so that its development can continue", announced the Mayor of Sofia, Yordanka Fandakova, as quoted by the Sofia Municipality.

The length of the new route is approximately 3 km. According to the project, the first metro station is planned to be on "Cherni Vrah" Blvd. between "Prof. Marin Goleminov" and "Dimitar Manchev" street, the second - next to "Prof. Georgi Manev" and "Stefan Savov" Street, and the third - at the intersection of "Simeonovsko Shose" Blvd. and "Prof. Ivan Stransky".

The extension of the Second Metro Line from MS "Vitosha" to the district of "Studentski Grad" is of primary importance for the development, improvement and service of one of the busiest areas in Sofia. Through it, a convenient, fast and high-quality communication link will be ensured between the center and the southern territories of the city - "Krastova Vada" quarter, "Vitosha VEC Simeonovo" quarter, "Vitosha" quarter and "Studentski Grad", explained the capital municipality.

The planning of this route in the urban structure is in accordance with modern principles for building ecologically sustainable transport networks, providing an integrated and fast transport system that contributes to the reduction of car trips. Its implementation will contribute to the implementation of measures related to the strategy for low-carbon development of urban areas and mitigation of climate change impacts.

The adoption of the preliminary draft of the Detailed Plan is the first step of the procedure for the regulatory provision of the new extension and the reservation of the necessary terrain for its future implementation. The completion of the project with plans-schemes of the technical infrastructure and its announcement in accordance with the Law on Territorial Planning is pending.

Currently, a section is being built from the "Hadji Dimitar" metro area to "Levski G" in the "Poduyane" area. The construction of the section is on schedule and is expected to be completed at the end of 2025. The construction of 1 metro station and an intermodal terminal in "Obelya" is about to begin soon.

Co-financing from the Transport and Transport Infrastructure program was secured for the metro section through Slatina, which was removed from the recovery plan. The route for the metro extension from Lyulin to the Ring Road is ready. The metro route from the Business Park to the Ring Road is also being prepared, added Mayor Fandakova.

