"Barbie" is the Most Watched Movie in Bulgarian Cinemas

In line with the global trend, Mattel's comedy about toys - "Barbie" with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles, turned out to be the most watched film in Bulgaria as well, according to aggregated data from movie theaters. 38,107 viewers have seen the film, which is mostly pink in color, and the revenue from their tickets for the first weekend in the country is 452,186 leva. The film set the record for the highest-grossing opening of the year in the US and Canada, and also set the record for the highest-grossing film directed by a woman.

In second place is the other expected premiere from last Friday - "Oppenheimer", based on the biographical book: the "American Prometheus" from 18 years ago. In the film, Cillian Murphy shows not only his acting potential, but also an almost visual fusion with the main character, in which the focus is on the Manhattan Project, was watched by 30,019 viewers and earned 403,925 leva.

Third position is for Tom Cruise and "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One", which cuts in half the story that Ethan Hunt needs to finish. The appearance of Bulgarian actor Zahari Baharov at the beginning of the film was already seen by 33,770 viewers, and the income for ten days in Bulgaria is 450,745 leva.

The fourth in a row in the top 10 is "IIndiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny", which was released at the end of June. The fifth adventure of the popular archaeologist, which also includes a two-thousand-year flight through time, has already been watched by 81,658 viewers, and the collected revenue is 1,030,059 leva.

In fifth place is the animation "Elements", which has already been on the screens in the country for a month and a half. The adventures of Lumen and Wade in Element City have already been seen by 54,740 viewers, and the revenue from tickets is 633,470 leva.

Sixth place is occupied by the thriller "Insidious: The Red Door", which continues to follow the Lambert family's entry into the world of their own demons. The horror is already in its third week in cinemas, it was watched by 17,349 viewers and has made 194,928 leva in revenues.

Seventh place is occupied by another animation - "Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken". The fairy tale journey, meeting us with the Kraken - the guardian of the seas from mermaids, and his acquaintance with the mermaid Chelsea, was watched by 15,473 viewers and earned 153,716 leva.

Eighth position is for the animation "Albert". The Danish film about the mischief-maker who embarks on a long adventure to return as a hot-air balloon captain to his native town is now in its second week in theaters and has been seen by 3,528 viewers and has earned 34,233 leva.

Ninth place goes to the Ukrainian animation "Mavka: The Forest Song", which tells about the love of the spirit of the forest for the young musician Lukas. The story about the power of love is already in the fifth week in cinemas, and so far it has been watched by 12,571 viewers and has earned 129,560 leva.

The comedy "No Hard Feelings" is in the tenth position among the most watched films in Bulgaria. The story about the parents' attempt to find a woman to bring their son out of his teenage room has already been watched by 15,721 viewers, and for the five weeks in theaters, the revenue is 186,412 leva.

Outside the top ten films is the third premiere from last Friday - the animation "The Prince's Voyage". The French story about the meeting between two civilizations - the apes and the humans - was watched by 1080 viewers and earned 5218 leva.

A total of 87,479 moviegoers were in theaters last weekend, with one in three watching "Barbie" and one in three watching "Oppenheimer." At the same time last year, there were 26,584 viewers in cinemas, with one in three watching "Minions 2".

