Bulgarian Authorities cracked down on a criminal group of Africans selling Drugs in Sunny Beach

Crime | July 25, 2023, Tuesday // 13:16
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Authorities cracked down on a criminal group of Africans selling Drugs in Sunny Beach

An organized criminal group for the distribution of marijuana, ecstasy and cocaine on the territory of Sunny Beach, consisting of six permanent residents of Nigeria and two people from Ghana, has been shut down by the Bulgarian police.

Seven people are in custody with a prosecutor's decree for detention for 72 hours, and one is wanted.

The detainees did not work in the resort complex, and their only activity was the distribution of drugs, which they hid in the sand and bushes of the central avenue.

A large quantity of narcotic substances and the sum of 20 thousand leva were found during the search of their accommodation.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: police, criminal, Sunny Beach
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria