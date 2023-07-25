Bulgarian Authorities cracked down on a criminal group of Africans selling Drugs in Sunny Beach

An organized criminal group for the distribution of marijuana, ecstasy and cocaine on the territory of Sunny Beach, consisting of six permanent residents of Nigeria and two people from Ghana, has been shut down by the Bulgarian police.

Seven people are in custody with a prosecutor's decree for detention for 72 hours, and one is wanted.

The detainees did not work in the resort complex, and their only activity was the distribution of drugs, which they hid in the sand and bushes of the central avenue.

A large quantity of narcotic substances and the sum of 20 thousand leva were found during the search of their accommodation.

