Bulgarian Financier: If we Keep the Lev now, People will Line Up to Exchange their Money in Euros

"Our economy is growing. Not as well as it could, but still growing. We have coped well with the post-Covid restrictions as well as the effects of the war in Ukraine".

This was stated by financier Levon Hampartzoumian on Nova TV. "The smaller market is usually more expensive", in such a way he explained the prices in Bulgaria. And he emphasized that there are regularities in the economy that are pointless to fight.

According to Hampartzoumian, if the referendum requested by "Vazrazhdane" is held and the demand to preserve the lev now wins, it means a collapse of the external debt markets. "People will line up to change their levs into euros, to be ready in 40 or so years," Hampartsumyan said.

"The formulation of the referendum question is gigantic demagoguery," said the financier. The party's poll question to the people is: "Do you agree that the Bulgarian lev should be the only official currency in Bulgaria until 2043?".

"20 years from now in a political and economic sense is eternity. No one can make an accurate economic forecast. He can't do it in 5 years," Hampartzoumian said.

