Day 517 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russian Delegation will Visit North Korea

Day 517 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

A Russian delegation headed by Shoigu will visit North Korea along with a Chinese one

Russia bans gender reassignment

IAEA: Mines have been laid near the Zaporizhzhia NPP

Russia struck Kyiv again, for the sixth time in July

Ukraine : We will strike again on Crimea and the Crimean bridge

Military expert: The first phase of the Ukrainian offensive is on the principle of "trial and error”

Wheat prices rise to 5-month high after Russian strikes on grain ports in Ukraine



A Russian delegation headed by Shoigu will visit North Korea along with a Chinese one

A Russian delegation led by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will visit North Korea to take part in celebrations in the communist country this week to mark the 70th anniversary of North Korea's "Victory Day," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, as cited by Reuters.

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed that such a visit is coming, TASS reported. It will start today and run until July 27.

The agency notes that Shoigu's visit will contribute to strengthening military ties between Russia and North Korea.

Victory Day is a public holiday in North Korea and is celebrated on July 27. On this date, the DPRK celebrates the anniversary of the armistice that ended hostilities during the Korean War (1950-1953).

In addition to Russia, the North Korean Victory Day celebrations will be attended by a delegation from China, which will be headed by Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Li Hongzhong.

The visit of the two delegations will in fact be the first public visit of foreign officials to the DPRK since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, notes Reuters. In early 2020, North Korea closed its borders to all trade and diplomatic exchanges, including with China and Russia, Pyongyang's main economic and political partners. It is not clear from North Korean state media reports whether there will be any changes in North Korean policy following the delegations' visit.

Victory Day celebrations are expected to include a large military parade in the capital, Pyongyang.

China said yesterday that it was "strictly" complying with UN sanctions against North Korea. Beijing's comment was made in response to a letter by the G7, the EU and countries such as Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, which urged China not to allow the DPRK to circumvent the sanctions regime by using Chinese territorial waters.

In June, China's exports to North Korea saw an eightfold increase compared to last year, when the isolated country was reporting tens of thousands of COVID-19 cases a day and had closed its border with China.

The US, meanwhile, has accused North Korea of providing military aid to Russia for the war in Ukraine, a claim both Moscow and Pyongyang deny.

Russia bans gender reassignment

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law banning gender reassignment operations, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

People who have a different gender identity will no longer be able to undergo surgical procedures or receive prescriptions for hormones. Exceptions are allowed only in the treatment of congenital anomalies and malformations.

The bill, which also provides for the annulment of marriages in which one of the partners has changed sex, was unanimously adopted by the State Duma (the lower house of the Russian parliament) in the middle of this month.

The authors of the new texts indicated that they wanted to protect cultural traditions and family values from "Western ideologies".

Human rights activists see the new legislation as a violation of the right to self-determination. Those affected fear that they will be subject to even greater social exclusion and that hatred and attacks against them will intensify.

IAEA: Mines have been laid near the Zaporizhzhia NPP

Near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, occupied by the Russian troops, mines have been laid. This was found by experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency, DPA and BTA reported.

In a statement, the agency said that during Sunday's inspection, its team saw "several mines located in the buffer zone between the internal and external barriers of the site." They were in a restricted area, inaccessible to plant staff.

The team did not spot any of the devices "within the inner perimeter of the site."

“The presence of such explosives on the site is incompatible with safety standards and creates additional psychological pressure on the personnel of the plant”, the text emphasized.

Russia struck Kyiv again, for the sixth time in July

Russia attacked Kyiv from the air for the sixth time this month early this morning, the Ukrainian capital's military administration said. Over the city and the eastern half of the country, warnings of an air attack sounded for more than three hours, Reuters informed.

According to preliminary information, all the drones were shot down by Ukrainian air defense systems, Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on Telegram. There were no casualties or serious damage, he added.

One child was killed and six civilians were injured, including three children, during shelling in the city of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk region, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kirilenko, reported on Telegram, Ukrinform reported.

According to Kirilenko, the Russian forces targeted a local dam, on the banks of which people had gathered for recreation. Cluster munitions were fired from a Smerch rocket launcher.

Russia continued to attack key Ukrainian grain warehouses yesterday, striking the Ukrainian port region of Odesa and Danube ports near the Romanian border. According to the regional military administration, at least seven people were injured in the attacks in Odesa. Two injured were given medical assistance on the spot, and five others were taken to hospital, BTA recalls. Yesterday, Russia said it was considering "strong retaliatory measures" after drone attacks on Moscow and Crimea, which Ukraine claimed responsibility for.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue to strike the temporarily occupied Crimea and the Kerch Bridge, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said. He explained that these are legitimate targets for the defense forces, as long as hitting them reduces the combat capability of the occupying forces and helps save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers. “This is a normal tactic - to destroy the enemy's logistics lines in order to deprive him of the ability to get ammunition, fuel, food, etc. And we will continue to use this tactic against them”, Reznikov also said, quoted by UNIAN.

Ukraine: We will strike again on Crimea and the Crimean bridge

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated that his country's army will continue to strike the temporarily occupied Crimea and the Kerch (Crimean) bridge, UNIAN reported, quoted by BTA.

In an interview with CNN, he explained that Crimea and the Crimean bridge are legitimate targets for Ukrainian troops because striking them helps reduce the combat capability of Russian troops and save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

"Destroying the logistics lines of the enemy is a normal tactic. This is how you deprive them of the opportunity to receive ammunition, fuel, food and so on. That is why we will use this tactic against them," the minister said.

The Ukrainian counteroffensive is behind schedule, but nevertheless moving according to plan, Reznikov added in the interview, cited by Ukrinform.

He acknowledged that the offensive was behind schedule, but insisted he was "not concerned" by that because it was proceeding according to plan.

"It is wrong to think that any counteroffensive must necessarily be quick," added Reznikov.

He listed several reasons why the offensive was progressing more slowly than expected.

"Things rely on air defense. They also rely on the fact that we have a very long front line. And against us we have a numerous enemy. After all, this is a war, not a computer game. Our generals, our commanders see the real situation on the battlefield. And let me repeat once again: the most valuable for us is the life of our soldiers," said Reznikov.

He added that the situation on the southern front was complicated mainly by the minefields laid by the Russian troops, who had time to prepare their defenses. Ukrainian forces had to resort to demining by hand to force their way through the mines, Reznikov said.

"We have to use our military, our sappers, to clear mines and pave corridors for real offensive movement, but this is happening very slowly," the minister said.

He added that taking simultaneous actions in different places will confuse the Russian troops, so they will not be able to guess what will be the main direction of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Military expert: The first phase of the Ukrainian offensive is on the principle of "trial and error”

Kyiv's counteroffensive is moving steadily, albeit slowly, probably with heavy losses. It is mainly characterized by the massive use of artillery, military analyst Franz-Stefan Gady, who recently visited the Ukrainian-Russian front, told ARD.

According to Gady, the offensive's slow development and its failed first phase were due to high-level errors.

"The operation was poorly planned and organized. There was a lack of coordination between the advancing units," commented the expert.

According to him, in order for such an operation to be successful, extremely good synchronization between the different units is needed to use different military equipment at the same time. Thus, for example, while the artillery attacks, the infantry must advance, while at the same time the anti-missile defense systems must be deployed to provide protection against helicopter or other air attacks.

Instead, however, these actions are carried out sequentially and at a great distance, the expert explains. In this way, the Russian forces are given the opportunity to prepare for the next step of the Ukrainian army.

"Furthermore, the mechanized formations use Russian kamikaze drones, which destroy the machines, and then artillery, which destroys the vehicles," Gaddi explained to ARD.

According to the expert, the requests of the Ukrainians to strengthen their air defense, as well as demining equipment, which is important for the offensive, are well-founded. But a major problem remains the lack of a synchronized approach.

The course of the offensive can be explained mostly by the fact that the delivered weapon was not used in a combination in which the individual system could best develop its capabilities, the analyst explains.

"This would also apply to the requested delivery of combat aircraft. Without an effective combined approach, the potential of such weapons would not be fully utilized," Gady believes.

He states that the defense system built by the Russians is like from the Second World War, respectively, today there are no experts who can give useful advice to the Ukrainians.

"The only ones who have some knowledge in the coordinated use of large combat units are the United States, and they cannot do everything. That is why the first phase of the counteroffensive was based on the principle of ‘trial and error’. But the Ukrainians learned their lessons," the military analyst commented to ARD.

Gady believes that the equipment and training of the Ukrainian army is at a very high level. There are more problems at the higher levels of the army. One must, of course, take into account the fact that the army of Ukraine is in armed conflict with one of the largest armies in the world and the Russians outnumber the Ukrainians.

In addition to suffering huge losses, the Ukrainians are also in the process of structural reform: changing equipment, weapons, preparing new logistics networks and trying to integrate everything well.

"This situation is a challenge, it would confront any army in the world with similar problems," Gady commented.

According to Gady, the Russian armed forces are unlikely to collapse, despite all Moscow's problems in recent months. However, the expert does not rule out this possibility entirely.

"The morale of Russia's armed forces has been low since the beginning of the war. There are constant reports of cholera outbreaks, malnutrition and insubordination at the front," says Gady. But the Russian troops did not retreat from their positions.

Of course, the Russians are also short on ammunition, their stocks have dwindled. But since the Ukrainians now operate in smaller formations, it is often enough to delay their attacks with the remaining artillery ammunition available - unlike last summer, when the Russians were on the offensive. Now they are on the defensive. All these are indications that the Russians will maintain their positions despite all the deficits, commented the analyst. In this regard - according to Gady - the war will not end soon, at least not until the end of this year.

Wheat prices rise to 5-month high after Russian strikes on grain ports in Ukraine

Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose briefly on Tuesday to a five-month high as Russian airstrikes in recent days on Ukrainian ports and grain infrastructure raised concerns about long-term global supplies and food security, Reuters and the Financial Times reported.

Russia and Ukraine produce about 30% of the world's traded wheat.

"The slowdown in Ukrainian exports was appreciated by the market and now buyers are waiting to see what happens with Russian wheat exports," a Singapore-based grain trader told Reuters. "Any restrictions on the movement of ships imposed by Russia will support higher prices."

In early trading today, the most active wheat contract on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange briefly rose another 2% to .76 a bushel (one bushel equals 27.216 kg), hitting its highest price level since February 21, before pulling back to .47 a bushel.

CBOT Wheat Futures Chart (in dollars per bushel)

On Monday, Russia destroyed Ukrainian grain warehouses on the Danube River, which is considered a vital export route for Kyiv. This expanding air campaign was launched by Moscow last week after Russia abandoned the Black Sea grain deal.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on Russia to return to the Black Sea grain deal, warning of a devastating impact on "vulnerable countries struggling to feed their people".

A senior US Treasury official is expected to highlight Washington's efforts to facilitate Russian grain and fertilizer exports during a visit to Kenya and Somalia and stress that Moscow's exit from the Black Sea grain deal will hurt African countries, a finance ministry spokesman said.

On Monday, the European Union's Crops Monitoring Service further cut its forecasts for this year's harvest in the single bloc, including for cereals, oilseeds and sugar beets, citing dry and hot weather conditions.

Meanwhile, Brazilian farmers had harvested 47 percent of the area planted for their second corn crop in the central-south region by the end of last Thursday, consultancy AgRural said, up 11 percentage points from the previous week.

After the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CBOT) closed on Monday, the USDA estimated 57% of the US corn crop was in "good to excellent" condition, a stabilization from the previous week, but with trade expectations for a slight improvement.

The US Department of Agriculture's weekly estimates for soybeans and spring wheat were downgrades, while analysts expected no change.

Novinite is still the only Bulgarian media that publishes a summary of events and highlights related to the conflict, every single day. Our coverage began on day one - 24.02.2022 and will not stop until the war has concluded. Despite the pressure, our independent media will continue to provide its readers with accurate and up-to-date information. Thank you for your support! #stayinformed

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg