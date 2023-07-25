Several People were Injured in a 5.5-Magnitude Earthquake in Turkey's Adana Province

Several people were injured in an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5, which shook the southern Turkish province of Adana this morning, reported the state television "TRT-Haber".

The local government representative in Ceyhan city, Adana district, said several people were injured after jumping from terraces or windows as a result of the panic caused by the quake. There is also material damage, cracks are reported in some buildings.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 was registered this morning in the southern Turkish province of Adana, which was badly affected by the devastating earthquakes on February 6 this year, the Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate said. The epicenter of the earthquake was in the city of Kozan. The earthquake occurred at 8:44 a.m. this morning and its depth was 11.27 kilometers. It was also felt in neighboring provinces, including Kahramanmaras (epicenter of the February 6 earthquakes), Osmaniye and Gaziantep, which were badly affected by the 7.6 and 7.7 magnitude earthquakes on February 6.

Several aftershocks with magnitudes between 3 and 3.2 were recorded within 15 minutes.

Seismologist Prof. Dr. Sukru Ersoy told CNN-Turkey that today's earthquake is expected to cause additional damage to buildings already damaged by the February 6 earthquakes.

Adana was among the districts hardest hit by the February tremors. In the city of Adana, more than 10 residential blocks collapsed and hundreds of people died.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg